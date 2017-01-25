Greater Washington Partnership names first CEO

The Greater Washington Partnership, a group of chief executives and business leaders from the Baltimore-Washington area, has tapped a former White House staffer as its CEO.

Jason Miller, who previously worked as deputy assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, begins his tenure as CEO of the newly formed business group April 1.

Launched in December, the Greater Washington Partnership aims to elevate the region's status as an economic leader by bringing together high-power business leaders from Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The group wants to use its collective strength to push for initiatives in transportation, job training, and other areas that could help attract more workers and employers.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels, T. Rowe Price Group President and CEO Bill Stromberg and MedStar Health CEO Ken Samet are among the group's 17 founding members.

Submit your (300 dpi or larger) photos here. " data-content-id="92287777" data-content-size="small" data-content-type="gallery" data-content-slug="bal-baltimore-people-on-the-move-january-20170108" data-content-subtype="photogallery" data-carousel-options="outer&removePagesOnClose" data-role="carousel carousel_swipe lightbox_container imgsize_ratiosizecontainer" data-content-key="a603b64513dad389d0e459cefffa5a0b"> From the Community: Submit your (300 dpi or larger) photos here. " data-content-id="92287777" data-content-size="small" data-content-type="image" data-content-subtype="photo"> Readers submit photos and information on employees who have recently been promoted, hired or honored at area businesses. Select photos will be published in the Maryland Business section of Tuesday editions of The Baltimore Sun. This feature accepts photos only. (Caption size is limited.) Submit your (300 dpi or larger) photos here. (Submit your (300 dpi or larger) photos here. )

The group will focus its efforts in four areas: infrastructure and transportation, job training and education, advancing the region's status as an innovation and business hub, and establishing a leadership role in key industries.

In a statement regarding Miller's hire, Russ Ramsey, CEO of Ramsey Asset Management and chairman of the Greater Washington Partnership, said Miller's experience in manufacturing and innovation would "enable him to hit the ground running and deliver concrete results quickly."

"We are eager to begin addressing the many important challenges facing our region and are thrilled to have Jason at the helm to do just that," Ramsey said.

Caption Kevin Plank visits the White House Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and other executives met with President Donald Trump on Monday at the White House. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and other executives met with President Donald Trump on Monday at the White House. Caption Aetna slashes Obamacare participation Aetna's about-face on the ACA came less than a month after the Justice Department sued to block the company's $37-billion purchase of Humana. (Jan. 23, 2017) Aetna's about-face on the ACA came less than a month after the Justice Department sued to block the company's $37-billion purchase of Humana. (Jan. 23, 2017)

The National Economic Council advises the president on economic policy. During his seven years with the council under former President Barack Obama's administration, Miller was responsible for economic policy coordination on manufacturing and innovation, transportation and infrastructure, tax policy, energy, entrepreneurship, and issues related to Puerto Rico.

Miller, of Chevy Chase, previously worked as a management consultant for The Boston Consulting Group and Marakon Associates.

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com