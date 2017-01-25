Greater Washington Partnership names first CEO

The Greater Washington Partnership, a group of chief executives and business leaders from the Baltimore-Washington area, has tapped a former White House staffer as its CEO.
Jason Miller, who previously worked as deputy assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, begins his tenure as CEO of the newly formed business group April 1.
Launched in December, the Greater Washington Partnership aims to elevate the region's status as an economic leader by bringing together high-power business leaders from Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
The group wants to use its collective strength to push for initiatives in transportation, job training, and other areas that could help attract more workers and employers.
Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels, T. Rowe Price Group President and CEO Bill Stromberg and MedStar Health CEO Ken Samet are among the group's 17 founding members.
The group will focus its efforts in four areas: infrastructure and transportation, job training and education, advancing the region's status as an innovation and business hub, and establishing a leadership role in key industries.
In a statement regarding Miller's hire, Russ Ramsey, CEO of Ramsey Asset Management and chairman of the Greater Washington Partnership, said Miller's experience in manufacturing and innovation would "enable him to hit the ground running and deliver concrete results quickly."
"We are eager to begin addressing the many important challenges facing our region and are thrilled to have Jason at the helm to do just that," Ramsey said.
The National Economic Council advises the president on economic policy. During his seven years with the council under former President Barack Obama's administration, Miller was responsible for economic policy coordination on manufacturing and innovation, transportation and infrastructure, tax policy, energy, entrepreneurship, and issues related to Puerto Rico.
Miller, of Chevy Chase, previously worked as a management consultant for The Boston Consulting Group and Marakon Associates.