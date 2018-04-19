Lockheed Martin lands $1 billion deal for hypersonic missile

Lockheed Martin landed a nearly $1 billion deal with the U.S. Air Force to develop a hypersonic cruise missile that can travel five times the speed of sound - that’s more than 3,800 miles per hour - fending off competing bids by defense giants Northrop Grumman, Boeing and Raytheon.

The $928 million deal will be led by the company’s Huntsville, Ala.,-based space division.

The contract puts the company in the middle of a weapons race that has seen China and Russia aggressively pursue hypersonic missiles.

According to CNBC, Air Force Gen. John Hyten told an armed services committee that the U.S. needed to develop the system as a deterrent to other countries.

“We don’t have any defense that could deny the employment of such a weapon against us,” he said in March.

The contract calls for the misslie’s design, development and testing, along with its integration with aircraft.

Lockheed Martin has a growing presence in Central Florida, employing more than 7,000 and also expecting to hire 500 more by early 2020.

Lockheed Martin’s stock price has increased by about 7 percent during the last month.

The deal adds to an already growing number of contracts that has pushed Lockheed Martin to hire, with the plan being to add about 1,800 jobs nationwide by February of 2020.

About 500 of those jobs would be created here, paying an average salary of $87,000.

Officials broke ground in February on a 255,000-square-foot Orlando facility that will accommodate as many as 1,000 workers. That location, just south of the intersection of Sand Lake and Kirkman roads, is expected to debut in 2019.

