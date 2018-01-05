Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. wants to pass on $82M in tax savings to customers after federal tax reform

Baltimore Gas & Electric plans to pass on about $82 million in tax savings to customers as a result of federal tax reform that lowered the corporate tax rate.

The average residential electric customers can expect a $2.31 decrease on their monthly bill beginning in February. Bills will go down by an average of $4.27 a month for customers who buy electricity and natural gas from BGE.

The move requires approval from the Maryland Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.

“Reduced tax costs create an opportunity for BGE customers to benefit from further decreases in their total energy bills,” said BGE Chief Executive Calvin G. Butler Jr., in a statement.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act decreased the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. The law went into effect Jan. 1.

