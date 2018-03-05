Bank of America to add 600 jobs in Baltimore County

Bank of America plans to add 600 jobs to its offices in Hunt Valley, officials announced Monday. The new employees will work in a call center and in staff support positions.

The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s addition of 300 jobs last year. That increase raised the job force at the Hunt Valley campus to 900 -- and the bank expects to have a total of about 1,500 jobs at the site by 2020, officials said.

Bank of America has a two-building, 377,000-square-foot financial center complex in Hunt Valley at McCormick and Shawan Roads. The company has added space, renovated the interior and increased parking at the site to handle the expanded workforce, county officials said.

County and state officials praised the company’s decision to expand in Hunt Valley.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said the county expedited permit approvals for the work that Bank of America did on its complex. The county has a dedicated employee to shepherd these types of projects through permitting, Kamenetz said.

The county did not provide any financial incentives to Bank of America, Kamenetz said.

“Bank of America recognizes that Baltimore County is a great place to expand a business,” Kamenetz said.

The county’s announcement called Hunt Valley “one of Baltimore County’s most vibrant employment centers.” A release from the county cited the area’s light rail and highway access, and noted that McCormick & Co. Inc. is slated to open its new global headquarters in Hunt Valley this year.

Sabina Kelly, president of Bank of America’s Greater Maryland Market, said the company was “pleased to expand our base of operations in Baltimore County.”

And Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement that the expansion of the bank’s operation “is further proof that Maryland is Open for Business.”

Kamenetz is among more than half a dozen Democrats vying for a chance to take on Hogan, a Republican, in the general election this year.

CAPTION President Trump said he would impose penalties of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminum next week. President Trump said he would impose penalties of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminum next week. CAPTION President Donald Trump said that he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in response to what he called decades of unfair trade policies. (Mar. 1, 2018) President Donald Trump said that he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in response to what he called decades of unfair trade policies. (Mar. 1, 2018)

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter