Maryland sees second-highest job gains in in 7 years during August

Maryland added more than 14,000 jobs in August, the second-highest gain in seven years, as the unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3.9 percent, the U.S. Labor Department said Friday.

The state’s jobless rate, at a pre-recession level, remained lower than the nation’s, which was 4.4 percent in August, according to the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Maryland, with an increase of 14,200 jobs from July to August, according to preliminary data, was among six states with month-over-month increases. The state was second only to Georgia, which saw employment jump by 19,800 jobs. Maryland ranked third in the nation in employment increase by percentage, with a 0.5 percent gain, behind New Mexico and New Hampshire. Most of the state’s job gains have come in the private sector.

The state has added 63,600 jobs, a 2.3 percent increase, since August 2016, for a total of 2.8 million jobs. Employment numbers have increased in five months so far this year, including August.

“A top priority of our administration has been growing our private sector and creating more jobs, and we have made incredible progress," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

Hogan said the state added more than 10 times more private-sector jobs in the past 2½ years than were added in the previous eight years, while unemployment remains at its lowest level in nearly a decade. The state has added 127,600 jobs since January 2015.

Maryland Labor Secretary Kelly M. Schulz credited workforce development programs and regulatory reform for helping to boost jobs in the state.

Jobs increased by 5,300 in the professional and business services sector, by 3,200 jobs in the mining and construction sector, and by 1,700 jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sector.

Unemployment rates remained stable in 41 states and Washington, the government’s report said.

Hurricane Harvey did not affect the data, which was mostly gathered before the storm, the labor department said.

