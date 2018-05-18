Maryland unemployment stays at 4.3 percent in April

Maryland’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent in April as the state lost 4,300 jobs, the U.S. Labor Department said Friday.

The state’s jobless rate had ticked up to 4.3 percent in March, from 4.2 percent. Unemployment in the U.S. was 3.9 percent last month.

Though the number of jobs fell last month compared to March, the state’s total employment was up by 9,200 jobs compared to April 2017, according to preliminary figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The labor department revised its preliminary numbers from March to reflect a greater gain in jobs for that month than previously reported for Maryland. Final numbers show the state gained 3,700 jobs in March, not the 3,200 previously reported.

“The [state] Department of Labor is committed to helping every Marylander find a job, or grow in their present job,” said Kelly M. Schulz, Maryland’s labor secretary, in an announcement Friday.

In April, Maryland saw job losses in government; manufacturing; education and health services; financial activites; professional and business services; mining, logging and construction; and leisure and hospitality. The biggest drops came in government, which lost 2,300 jobs, followed by manufacturing, with a loss of 1,000 jobs.

The state gained 1,000 jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sector and 1,000 jobs in the retail trade subsector.

The state labor department said unemployment insurance claims remain low, while the total number of Maryland employers paying into the employee tax system has continued to rise.

Schulz highlighted state services such as job seeking help through American Job Centers and employer programs such as apprenticeships and EARN Maryland. She said nearly 105,000 jobs are listed on the Maryland Workforce Exchange.

CAPTION Topgolf will be the first new tenant in the corridor along Warner Street, between M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe casino in Baltimore. Topgolf will be the first new tenant in the corridor along Warner Street, between M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe casino in Baltimore. CAPTION NACA, a nonprofit, offers a way to home ownership for low- and moderate-income families that is based on a person’s payment history, not their credit score. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) NACA, a nonprofit, offers a way to home ownership for low- and moderate-income families that is based on a person’s payment history, not their credit score. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video)

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella