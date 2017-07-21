Maryland adds 13,300 jobs in June

Maryland added 13,300 jobs in June and the unemployment rate dipped slightly, according to the latest federal employment report.

Maryland had an unemployment rate of 4.1 percent, down a tenth of a percentage point from May and below the national average of 4.4 percent, according to new estimates released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The professional and business services sector added the most jobs, a total of 6,100.

Maryland also gained private sector jobs in education and health services, financial activities, and construction.

The public sector added 3,900 jobs in June, according to the preliminary data.

Maryland Labor Secretary Kelly M. Schulz attributed job growth in the private sector in part to the state’s emphasis on expanding training programs.

"At the Maryland Department of Labor, we are focused on expanding our employment and training resources to create more opportunities as we are changing Maryland for the better," Schulz said in a statement.

