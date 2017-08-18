Maryland adds 800 jobs in July

Maryland added 800 jobs in July as the state’s unemployment rate continued to tick downward.

Maryland gained 11,500 private sector jobs, but those gains were offset by a loss of 10,700 government jobs, according to the latest federal employment report.

The state had an unemployment rate of 4 percent in July, down a tenth of a percentage point from the previous month and below the national average of 4.3 percent, according to new estimates released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The report also revised the state’s job gain in June to 16,600, up from previous estimates of 13,300.

Maryland’s education and health services sector saw the greatest job gain, adding 9,800 jobs.

The state gained 2,700 construction jobs and 1,000 manufacturing jobs. Leisure and entertainment employers added 2,300 jobs, according to the report.

The private sector lost jobs in financial activities and professional and business services.

