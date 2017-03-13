Maryland adds 6,700 jobs, unemployment rate holds at 4.2 percent

Maryland employers added 6,700 jobs in January, with the gains from December driven by the retail, hospitality and construction industries, the U.S. Labor Department said Monday.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2 percent, as more people started looking for work, according to the monthly report. That remained lower than the national rate of 4.8 percent.

Payrolls in Maryland swelled 1.5 percent over the year, increasing by 40,000 jobs, according to the estimates, which were adjusted for seasonal variation. That was roughly on par with the 1.6 percent January-to-January growth nationally.

The biggest over-the-month increase in Maryland came in the leisure and hospitality sector, where employers added 3,900 jobs. The trade, transportation and utilities sector grew by 3,600 positions, while payrolls in construction increased by 1,800.

Other sectors reported losses. Employers in education and health services shed 2,100 jobs. Firms in professional and business services shed 1,100 positions,and government payrolls fell by 800.

Monday's release revised estimates for the last year, suggesting a Maryland labor market performing better than previously estimated. The release showed an over-the-month gain of 8,600 jobs in December, for example, instead of the increase of 900 jobs the Labor Department reported previously.

