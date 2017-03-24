Maryland adds 11,500 jobs in February

Maryland employers reported another strong month of hiring, adding 11,500 jobs in February, the U.S. Labor Department said Friday.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2 percent, as the gains helped draw more than 14,000 people into the labor force.

On an annual basis, job creation expanded by about 2.1 percent, the strongest in more than two years.

Gov. Larry Hogan in a statement called the hiring "astounding."

"These impressive numbers prove that we are making tremendous strides in growing and strengthening our economy, creating good, high-paying jobs, and fostering a business environment that will provide greater opportunity and a better quality of life for all Marylanders," he said.

Employers in education and health services led the hiring in February, adding 6,300 jobs over the month. Payrolls at professional and business services firms — a grab bag category that includes government contractors and temp workers — increased by 5,900. The public sector also added 2,100 positions.

Other sectors experienced declines. Leisure and hospitality employment shrank by 2,600, while payrolls in the trade transportation and utilities industries decreased by 2,400.

The Labor Department also revised its estimates for January, reporting gains of 13,200, nearly doubling the previous estimate.

The state has added 57,500 over the last 12 months. Since January 2015, the number of jobs has increased by nearly 105,000.

