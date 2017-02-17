Trump to visit S.C. Boeing plant days after workers reject union

President Donald Trump is visiting South Carolina for the first time since winning the Republican primary a year ago.

The president travels Friday to North Charleston, where Boeing is rolling out the first 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft from its assembly line.

The trip comes just two days after Boeing workers voted overwhelmingly to turn back an effort to unionize the plant.

Both Trump and top South Carolina backer Gov. Henry McMaster are set to deliver remarks. McMaster became the state's top executive last month after Trump selected then-Gov. Nikki Haley as his United Nations ambassador.

Also slated to speak is Rev. Eric Manning. He's pastor of Emanuel AME Church, site of the June 2015 slayings of nine Bible study participants by Dylann Roof.