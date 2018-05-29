Starbucks, by closing stores Tuesday for anti-bias initiative, brings new attention to training trend

Starbucks will close all 8,000 of its company-owned U.S. stores Tuesday afternoon to train employees to combat unconscious bias, marking the start of an effort by the coffee giant to turn a public relations mess into a teachable moment.

Unconscious bias training has become increasingly popular at companies wishing to cultivate diverse, inclusive environments, but the high-profile nature of Starbucks’ initiative — and the outrage that spurred it — has put the concept in the spotlight.

“All eyes are on Starbucks, and the company has a really unique opportunity to show other companies how to do this well,” said Erin Thomas, who leads the Chicago office of Paradigm, a diversity and inclusion strategy consulting firm.

Most stores will close at 2 p.m. local time. Stores that aren’t owned by the company, like those operated by grocery stores and hotels, will remain open.

Starbucks announced the training day for its 175,000 employees in mid-April as the chain became the target of protests and calls for boycotts over the arrest of two black men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia. The men, business partners who hadn’t purchased anything, were waiting for an associate to arrive, and when one asked to use the restroom, the store manager refused. They were asked to leave and when they didn’t, and the manager called police, prompting many to wonder if events would have unfolded differently if the men were white.

The incident was an example of when bias – which everyone harbors – goes unchecked and results in “blatant discrimination,” Thomas said.

Unconscious bias training attempts to make people aware of their automatic assumptions about certain groups and provide tools to prevent those snap judgments from shaping their decisions.

“It’s not about making someone feel bad, it’s about understanding reality and then creating behaviors that can create a different one,” said Doug Harris, CEO of Chicago-based diversity consultancy The Kaleidoscope Group.

As with anything else, the effectiveness of the training depends on whether it is done well, and that's a challenge in an unregulated industry, Harris said. He applauds Starbucks for owning up to the problem and committing to make changes, though he said time will tell how genuine its commitment is.

“If all they do is that training, that’s going to be a problem,” he said. “If it’s an initial step, it’s a powerful step.”

Starbucks is calling Tuesday’s four-hour training the first step in a “long-term journey.” The initial training will focus on understanding racial bias and the history of discrimination in public accommodations in the United States, while future events will address other areas in which bias exists, including gender identity, class, political views and religious affiliation.

The company last week released details about what Tuesday’s training will entail, including a highlight video that suggests much of the event will be guided by recorded footage. It includes a welcome by Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, a talk by Chicago-born rapper Common, and a segment from Starbucks founder Howard Schultz reaffirming the coffee shop’s role as a “third place” — that is, a gathering spot outside of work and home. An original documentary called “You’re Welcome,” created for the event by filmmaker Stanley Nelson, will be screened. Employees also will receive notebooks to guide them through small group discussions about their personal experiences with bias.

Starbucks said it plans to share the content and curriculum with other companies.

“I do think this is historic,” Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said during a conference call with reporters Thursday. She is one of several racial justice leaders Starbucks contacted in the wake of the Philadelphia arrest who have been serving as unpaid consultants to help the company devise a strategy.

“I don’t know of another company as ubiquitous as Starbucks is … that has stated their willingness to directly confront racism and bias within their own company,” Ifill said.

Heather McGhee, president of Demos, a progressive public policy organization that is also advising Starbucks, said she has been pleasantly surprised by the depth of Starbucks’ commitment.

“My earliest memory is being chased out of a candy store by a store manager,” she said on the call. “As a black woman, I had cynicism of what commitment a company like this would have to making a meaningful difference.”

The consultants plan to produce a report next month to assess how the training went and lay out future plans. Buy-in from employees is the goal for Tuesday, but eventually anti-bias training must be incorporated throughout the organization, particularly when bringing new employees onboard, Ifill said.

“We made it clear we won’t be a rubber stamp to validate their program if we feel it is not delivering on its promises,” McGhee said.

Starbucks has ample corporate company as it strives to address bias, which can show up in hiring, promotions, internal workplace dynamics and customer interactions.

At American Airlines, company leadership went through anti-bias training in January, and all 130,000 employees will complete a computer-based training in June and July, said airline spokeswoman Shannon Gilson. The airline pledged to add the training, among other diversity efforts, after the NAACP issued a travel advisory last fall that accused it of mistreating African-American passengers.

Its program, developed with consultancy Cook Ross, includes interactive and in-person training meant to help employees understand the causes of bias and presents case studies, best practices and tools to recognize and mitigate its effects, Gilson said. Examining bias also will be incorporated into training for all new hires, as well as customer service and leadership training, and an existing diversity training program will be required every 18 to 24 months, she said.

Accounting firm PwC two years ago rolled out unconscious bias training for its nearly 50,000 employees, through an online program they can take on their own time. Its CEO, Tim Ryan, also is leading an initiative to get other companies on board.

CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, which requires a pledge to implement unconscious bias training as well as other diversity initiatives, launched last year with 150 companies and now has 449, PwC spokeswoman Idalia Hill said. In a survey last month answered by half of the coalition members, 89 percent said they were implementing or expanding unconscious bias training, and more than 60 percent made it mandatory for at least some workers, she said. The initiative includes a “Check Your Blind Spots” mobile unit that travels to companies and schools, inviting people to come onboard to test their own bias through onscreen implicit association tests.