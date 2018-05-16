WOW Air will soon offer flights from Baltimore to India

WOW Air will begin offering flights from Baltimore/Washington International Airport and eight other airports to Delhi, India, at the end of the year.

The flights — routed through Iceland, where the low-cost airline is based — will begin Dec. 5 to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

One-way fares will start at $199.

Other U.S. airports offering the new route include Newark Liberty International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The airline also announced in November that it would be adding more seasonal flights from BWI to Reykjavik, Iceland, starting this summer. From May 18 to Sept. 16, the airline will offer twice-daily service on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays — as well as once-daily flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

