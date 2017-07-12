Track work at Baltimore's Penn Station to cause major weekend delays for travelers

Amtrak and MARC train service through Baltimore will be significantly delayed during the next two weekends as Amtrak makes track upgrades at Penn Station, the Maryland Transit Administration said Wednesday.

The work will limit trains to one platform instead of the usual four, the MTA said.

MARC trains will operate on a modified Sunday schedule on the next two Saturdays, July 15 and 22, the MTA said. Both MARC and Amtrak cautioned riders that trains could be delayed as much as 10 to 20 minutes.

The track work involves “replacing a key piece of railroad infrastructure” that is “necessary to maintain safe and reliable operation,” the MTA said.

Amtrak spokeswoman Chelsea Kopta said Wednesday she didn’t know the exact scope, but the work was expected to cause delays to Amtrak trains.

“It will impact our service a little bit,” Kopta said. “Expect Amtrak trains to be delayed approximately 20 minutes during the outage.”

To augment weekend MARC service during the track work, the MTA will offer bus service for passengers of the canceled 7:35 a.m. Train 675 from Penn Station and West Baltimore MARC station directly to Washington’s Union Station. All passengers must bring a valid MARC ticket to ride the bus, and the bus will be on a first-come, first-served basis, MTA said.

The agency said the bus is being offered primarily for people who need to arrive in Washington before 9 a.m. for work or medical appointments.

“If possible, we ask customers traveling to Washington for leisure purposes to please wait for the 9:15 a.m. departure from Penn Station,” the MTA said.

The following modifications to the weekend schedule are also in effect:

Saturday, July 15 and 22

Trains 497, 499, 696 and 698 (the last two Saturday evening round trips) will operate. Train 698 will depart Washington 30 minutes later, at 11:05 p.m.

A bus will depart Martin State Airport at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at BWI Rail Station in time for the 4:25 p.m. departure to Washington. A bus will meet train 692 from Washington at 6:05 p.m. and take passengers to Martin State Airport.

Sunday, July 16 and 23

Train 480 will depart Washington and all stations en route to Baltimore 10 minutes earlier.

Trains 484 and 486 will terminate at the West Baltimore MARC station. Shuttle bus service will be provided to Penn Station. Customers traveling to other points in Baltimore should consider CityLink Blue, Pink, Orange or Green buses, which depart from the West Baltimore MARC station.

Trains 487 and 491 will originate at the West Baltimore MARC station. Shuttle bus service will be provided from Penn Station. Buses will depart Penn Station 15 minutes prior to when the train usually departs (1:40 p.m. and 3:55 p.m.). The trains will depart West Baltimore MARC at their scheduled times (2:01 p.m. and 4:16 p.m.) but will wait if the shuttle bus is delayed.

Train 493 will depart Baltimore and all stops en route to Washington five minutes later.

Train 694 will depart Washington and all stops en route to Martin Airport 25 minutes later.

