Amtrak Acela train uncouples north of Aberdeen

Two train cars of an Amtrak Acela uncoupled in Harford County on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

The first two cars of the Acela Train 2150 traveling from Washington to Boston came apart at about 6:40 a.m., and the train stopped on the tracks between the Aberdeen platform and the Susquehanna River Bridge with about five feet between the separated train cars. No one was injured.

The 52 passengers aboard transferred to Northeast Regional Train 180 and were on their way to New York as of about 7 a.m., Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said.

The train “experienced a mechanical issue,” Abrams said. He did not elaborate.

Citing an investigation, Abrams declined to answer questions about the specific cause of the uncoupling, how long the train remained on the tracks afterward, the train’s most recent maintenance and its speed at the time of the incident.

“We are currently investigating the cause of the car separation, inspecting every Acela trainset, and taking any necessary actions to prevent a reoccurrence,” Abrams said in a statement.

The Amtrak Northeast Corridor passenger rail line has three drawbridges in Harford County, one of which will be upgraded and the other two which could be eliminated under a federal study released in late December. (The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group) (The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Passengers in Philadelphia boarded the Northeast Regional 170 and Keystone Service 640 trains. Those continuing to Boston were given tickets for the Acela Train 2100.

