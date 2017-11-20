BWI Marshall Airport aims to reduce traffic congestion as busy Thanksgiving holiday approaches

Getting in and out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport may be easier through Thanksgiving and the rest of the holidays this year.

To accommodate the annual onslaught of travelers, the airport is offering free parking for the first hour in its hourly garage until Jan. 15, airport spokesman Jonathan Dean said. That should ease the airport traffic that sometimes backs up all the way to Interstate 195 as drivers pick up and drop off passengers on particularly hectic travel days, he said.

BWI also rolled out new rules for shuttles, taxis and ride-share vehicles. They are required to pick up and drop off passengers on the upstairs/departures level to further ease congestion on the lower level, which generally is more crowded as drivers wait for arriving passengers.

The airport also is expanding its Cell Phone Lot by 50 spaces to give drivers more room to park while they wait for out-of-town family and friends to arrive, Dean said. The airport hopes that more drivers will use the lot as an alternative to circling the terminal roadway while waiting for their friends and family members to come outside.

“With the start of the holiday season, we want to provide a high level of service for our customers,” said Ricky Smith, the airport’s executive director. “We are making several temporary changes to help motorists coming to BWI Marshall to pick-up or drop-off family members or friends during this busy period.”

The Transportation Security Administration expects between 30,000 and 40,000 passengers per day to pass through security checkpoints at BWI in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, according to spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein.

“For comparison, the average daily number of passengers screened at BWI Airport in October was 28,000,” she said. “The best way to ensure a quick trip through the security screening process is to prepare, prepare, prepare.”

Many airlines have added flights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday in anticipation of the influx of holiday passengers, and the TSA suggests that those flying this week arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights, Farbstein said.

About one in six Marylanders is expected to travel for the Thanksgiving weekend, the most since 2005, according to a AAA Mid-Atlantic projection.

The number of Marylanders flying for Thanksgiving is expected to grow by 4.7 percent, the largest increase of any mode of transportation. AAA Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Ragina Cooper Averella attributed the rise to less expensive flights and a better economy.

“With more money in their pockets, consumers are willing to spend on air travel this year, which tends to be the more expensive mode of travel,” she said. “However, this year flying for the holiday is not as expensive as other years with average airfares the lowest in five years.”

The 1.07 million Marylanders expected to travel between Wednesday and Sunday of the holiday weekend represents a 3.4 percent increase, the auto club said. It mirrors a 3.3 percent increase expected nationwide, to nearly 51 million Americans.

“Across the country, and in Maryland, this Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be the busiest for the holiday in more than 10 years,” Averella said. “A strong economy and labor market are generating rising incomes, driving up the confidence in consumers who are more willing to spend on travel this year.”

Most Maryland travelers — 91 percent, or 967,100 — are expected to drive to their destinations for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. About 79,200, or seven percent, will fly to their destinations, and about 22,500 will take buses, trains, cruises or other modes of travel, the auto club said.

Airport officials are reminding passengers of the transit options, including the Light Rail, MARC and Amtrak trains, which all can be taken to and from the airport.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6