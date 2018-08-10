Week-long sales tax break starts Sunday for Maryland shoppers

As Kala Craig combed through a sales rack at Wee Chic, a Lutherville children’s boutique, shopping for a baptismal dress for her daughter, she said she’s looking forward to Sunday.

Sunday is not only the day of her daughter’s baptism but also the first day of Maryland’s tax-free week, just in time for back-to-school shopping.

Craig said her 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter are quickly outgrowing everything from clothes to furniture.

“It’ll make a big difference in these larger items,” the Laurel resident said of the tax break.

During Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, clothing and footwear under $100 will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or book bag purchase are also tax-free.

Families with children in elementary through high school are expected to shell out an average of $685 per child on back-to-school spending, according to the National Retail Federation. College-bound students can plan to spend about $940 on everything from dorm furniture to new laptops. All told the federation expects more than $82 billion to be spent this year on back to school shopping.

Craig, whose children attend preschool at the Jewish Community Center, wants to save money for her kids’ college education.

“Every cent counts, so if we have the tax-free exemption that means we can put money away for future investment,” Craig said.

The full list of tax-exempt items includes products from adult diapers to bridal dresses to corsets, but many retailers focus their promotional efforts on back-to-school shopping.

A look back at the first day of school

The timing of tax-free week is intentional, said Alan Brody, a spokesman for Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot.

“It tends to be a relatively slow week for retailers. It’s the middle of August,” Brody said about the annual event that lasts until Aug. 18.

Tax-free week typically brings more shoppers to Ma Petite Shoe in Hampden, said Susannah Siger, the store’s owner.

“It is a way to capture the people that are here and give them something fun to do. It makes the least-busy time a little bit busier,” Siger said.

Customers really appreciate tax-free week, said Lori Isaac, one of Wee Chic’s managers, as shoppers Thursday sorted through sparkly backpacks, boys’ swim trunks and brightly colored dresses.

”And we love it as a small business,” she said.

Families with young children are expected to spend the bulk of their back-to-school budgets on apparel, said Ana Serafin Smith, a retail federation spokeswoman. Shoes, backpacks, lunch boxes and electronics are also popular.

While electronics are not on the list of tax-exempt items, savings on eligible items can prompt families to make bigger purchases.

Nicole Deford, 41, picked through a rack of dresses at Wee Chic for her 1-year-old daughter, who loves wearing them.

But for tax-free week, Deford is thinking about what she might buy for herself. Her birthday is next week.

“This tax-free opportunity pushes you to get the items you would consider a splurge,” said Deford, who plans on purchasing clothes or beauty products. “It’s a good time to take advantage and hit those items on the list that have been in the figurative shopping cart.”

Big-box stores like Target and Walmart take extra steps to direct customers to items that will give tax breaks to shoppers.

A Walmart store in Cockeysville will use signage and announcements to highlight kids’ clothing and shoes, said Bryan Vance, the store’s co-manager.

Laketia Knott recorded a video of her 6-year-old son as he scaled the brick steps in front of M&S Grill in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and started to dance.

Knott, a pre-school teacher from Ednor Gardens, said she’s looking forward to snagging deals on shoes and clothes for her four kids.

“For me, it’s a big load lifted off of me because I have four kids,” Knott said. Her 16-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son are students at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. She also has two sons — 10- and 6-years-old — who attend Northwood Appold Community Academy Public Charter School.

“It would be helpful if it happened more than once a year.”

Retailers know parents like Knott are looking for deals this time of year.

Adam Sitzes, the manager of a Target store in east Baltimore, said the store would offer a 20 percent discount on school uniforms through Saturday.

“I think [tax-free week] helps drive traffic into the building,” said Sitzes, who mentioned plans to increase staffing during the week. “Back-to-school and back-to-college season is our second-largest peak after holiday.”

It is not uncommon for retailers to stack on additional promotions during tax-free week.

“Stores can use it as a form of promotion and use it to promote other things in their stores that aren’t necessarily tax-free,” said Marie Yeh, a marketing professor at Loyola University Maryland. “It drives traffic.”

Siger, whose Hampden store specializes in socks and European shoes, will offer a 6 percent discount to shoppers. She said it would help certain items dip below the $100 limit that eligible wares must meet for tax exemption, and help more customers take advantage of the state-wide tax break.

“It’s just kind of like a fun and surprising thing for people,” Siger said. “Any reason to shop in Hampden, we embrace.”

Some consumers may even delay their shopping so they can take advantage of the promotions.

“A lot of shoppers tend to wait until tax-free week in their state or a nearby state to buy some of the more expensive items on their lists,” the retail federation’s Smith said. “Because they’re getting that savings from taxes, they’re going to spend $20, $30, $50 more.”

As shoppers flock to malls, department stores and locally owned shops for tax-free week, the state officials expect Maryland to lose about $7 million of sales tax revenue.

“Of course we’re going to lose money,” said Brody of the comptroller’s office.

Brody anticipates the state will make up for some of the loss when shoppers purchase additional, non-tax-exempt items.

While online shoppers also can reap the benefits of tax-free week, experts believe the annual event does push buyers into physical stores.

“It really encourages them to shop in brick-and-mortar stores in the state,” said Cailey Locklair Tolle, president of the Maryland Retailers Association. “It’s a much-needed bump that retailers appreciate.”