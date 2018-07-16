Baltimore-based kosher certification company reduces number of acceptable Starbucks drinks

A Baltimore-based leader in kosher certification has said it can no longer vouch for Starbucks drinks with “syrups, sauces, toppings, powders, soy or almond milk.”

Star-K said this month that Starbucks ended an expanded kosher information program with Star-K, and that the company “can no longer vouch for the kashrus of many of the flavored items previously listed.”

An online petition urging Starbucks to resume its expanded information program with Star-K has gained more than 8,700 signatures in the last week.

While cappuccinos, espresso macchiatos, lattes and other coffee drinks are not considered acceptable under the new guidelines, Star-K maintains that some Starbucks drinks are kosher. Those acceptable drinks include Americanos, espressos, cold brew coffee and iced lattes.

Star-K’s guidelines also state that the non-kosher drinks are acceptable to consume if a person is away from home without other kosher options available.

The Pew Research Center estimated in 2013 that about 4.2 million American adults practiced Judaism, about 1.3 percent of the U.S. population at the time. The same survey found that 25 percent of religious Jews keep kosher in their homes.

Starbucks spokespeople and Star-K’s Rabbi Zvi Holland, who oversees the company’s certification of Starbucks, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

nbogelburroughs@baltsun.com

twitter.com/nickatnews