Urban farm coming to former Sparrows Point steel mill site in Baltimore County

A former Baltimore County steel mill is going green, as a Chicago-based urban farming operation looks to transform a portion of the former Sparrows Point site into a large greenhouse.

Gotham Greens is opening a 100,000-square-foot hydroponic greenhouse at Tradepoint Atlantic, the massive redevelopment project planned for Sparrows Point, according to a news release.

Using recycled water and renewable energy sources, the climate-controlled facility will grow produce for restaurants, grocers and other food services throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

Baltimore County will become the third market for Gotham Greens, which also has greenhouses in Chicago and New York.

The Sparrows Point urban farm is expected to generate 60 full-time jobs, according to the release. It’s part of Tradepoint Atlantic’s efforts to create 17,000 jobs in the area.

“Urban agriculture, at its core, is about reconnecting with the community through food, jobs and economic development,” Viraj Puri, cofounder and CEO of Gotham Greens, said in a statement. “To that end, we’ve found a great partner and are proud to be part of the American industrial turnaround story taking place at Tradepoint Atlantic.”

This article will be updated.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan