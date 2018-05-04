Threat of soybean tariffs raise fears among Maryland farmers, and questions about 'America first'

It’s planting time for Eastern Shore farmer Jason Scott, and as he buries seeds in a dozen dusty rows at a time, prices for his soybean crops are strong.

The excitement of this day, he says, is rivaled only by the harvest, when he learns just how much he has grown, and what it’s going to be worth.

But when that day comes, will the beans be worth so much?

For Scott and other farmers in this mostly Republican region of the state, the threat of a trade war with China, motivated by the America first philosophy that propelled President Donald Trump into office, looms over the start of this growing season. Farmers are uneasy as the Trump administration brokers tariff negotiations that are aimed at helping U.S. steel and aluminum compete with foreign imports — but which could also provoke retaliation from China that could send soybean prices plummeting.

Scott, a 36-year-old who studied agricultural economics at the University of Maryland, obsessively watches commodity prices and market fluctuations on his iPhone from behind the wheel of his John Deere.

“Anything can happen in these trade wars, and that’s what’s concerning,” the Dorchester County farmer said. “We may be saving 160,000 jobs in the steel and aluminum industry, but you might be hurting a half a million farmers.

“We may not lose our jobs, we may not lose our farms, but if the price of soybeans goes down a dollar, I can certainly tell you that it’s not going to be easy to swallow.”

As Trump weighs tariffs on metal imports and major revisions to the North American Free Trade Agreement and other deals, agriculturists from across the Midwestern bread basket fear that China could respond with a devastating blow to American farms with a tariff on soybeans, the single largest U.S. export to China.

Some of the president’s strongest cheerleaders in 2016 are now begging for his favor, hoping and trusting that he will uphold pledges to protect them, or if not, at least make it up to them.

That is no less true in Maryland, a state that didn’t support Trump in the 2016 election and where most of a relatively smaller crop of soybeans is sold to the Delmarva chicken industry, not to China. The legume is the state’s top crop by acreage, and its second most valuable, at $232 million last year.

Six in 10 voters on the agriculture-heavy Eastern Shore voters supported Trump, twice his level of support statewide. Chip Councell, a farmer of soybeans, corn, wheat and vegetables in Talbot County, said he believed the businessman would get deals done to build up the economy — not weaken their segment of it.

“I think farmers are extremely concerned about some of the trade rhetoric that we’re hearing,” Councell said. “We’ve got to hope that all this works out. It’s going to take us a long time to recover if it doesn’t.”

The proposals have come like dominoes over the past two months.

Trump’s move to impose 25 percent tariffs on metal imports in March prompted concern among U.S. trade organizations; China responded with levies on U.S. products, including pork, wine and some fruits and nuts. Trump followed with tariffs on industrial technology and medical products worth $50 billion of U.S. imports from China; in exchange, China proposed taxing U.S. exports of cars, aircraft and agricultural goods — including soybeans.

Many of the tariffs, including the one on soybeans, are for now just threats, hanging uncertainty over global agriculture and industry. And there are signs that the Trump administration has not given its final word on trade policy changes.

Just this week, Trump for a second time delayed imposition of tariffs on steel imports from Canada, Mexico and Europe. Trump’s top economic advisers were scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Thursday to discuss trade with Chinese officials.

Trump has acknowledged that China could be targeting his political base, but has held firm.

“Our farmers are great patriots,” he said last month from the White House. “They understand that they’re doing this for the country. We’ll make it up to them.”

But farmers say they weren’t expecting to face such a sacrifice when Trump was elected.

Travis Hutchison, another Talbot soybean grower, gave the president credit for trying to improve the country’s trade position, a core element of his promise to “Make America Great Again,” and praised him for his efforts to ease regulatory burdens on farmers and other businesses.

But he said he wouldn’t call himself “a die-hard fanatic” for Trump.

“He’s trying to make changes. We just have to see how it works out,” Hutchison said. “It’s still early in the ballgame.”

Maryland Farm Bureau Executive Director Valerie Connelly said she is in constant communication with the American Farm Bureau Federation, which is pressing U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and other Trump advisers on the agriculture industry’s worries about a world trade shakeup. (Perdue, the former Georgia governor, is not related to the family that founded the chicken company based in Maryland.)

“The president made clear he is not looking to harm the farm industry,” Connelly said. “We’re monitoring it very carefully.”

At the same time, farmers are competing with the oil industry for Trump’s support as the White House considers loosening a requirement that oil refiners mix ethanol and biodiesel, made from corn and soybeans, with petroleum. Trump has so far boosted the farmers, saying last month he would allow the sale of fuel containing 15 percent ethanol year-round.

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland’s lone Republican in Congress, said farmers should have confidence in the administration and not simply focus on any threat to soybeans. China currently does not accept any poultry imports from the U.S., but if that prohibition is weakened or removed as a result of the ongoing negotiations, it could be a boon to the Delmarva peninsula, he said.

“If we gain, as a result of these negotiations, a breakthrough in the poultry policy, that could be very beneficial to both farmers and poultry producers on the Eastern Shore,” Harris said. “At this point, soybean tariffs are caught up in a much larger discussion about trade. This is early in the entire trade negotiation, and in the end, Maryland farmers actually have a lot to gain.”