Southwest Airlines transformed BWI as it grew into a national carrier

Jay Hierholzer remembers the exchange with Southwest Airlines executives as he offered the low-cost airline two gates at BWI Airport in 1993.

“What if we need more?” Southwest officials replied.

“Well, we have these other four … ” Hierholzer said.

“What if we need more?” they repeated.

That’s when Hierholzer, then the airport’s development director, realized the upstart airline was serious about BWI’s role in its future. “And it was going to be really big.”

Twenty-five years after the first Southwest flights landed at BWI on Sept. 15, 1993 — greeted by the Phillips Restaurant ragtime band and the Oriole Bird — the airline that grew into the largest U.S. carrier now offers more than 240 departures per day from Baltimore to 64 other cities. Over the years, Southwest transformed BWI as the state hurried to keep pace with its growth, building a terminal exclusively for the airline.

“There’s no way to look at the success of Southwest without putting it into the context of BWI,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn said. “The success of BWI has very closely followed.”

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly called the airline’s partnership with BWI “one of the greatest success stories for Southwest Airlines over the past 25 years.”

Today Southwest accounts for roughly 70 percent of the passenger volume through what is now Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, which has seen record passenger growth in recent years.

When Southwest debuted service at BWI, the airport had fewer than 9 million passengers a year. Last year, the airline alone carried more than 18 million passengers through the airport. The airline has more than 4,400 BWI-based employees and has stimulated more than $6 billion in economic activity in the region.

“Our presence at BWI has played an instrumental role in our route development all along the East Coast, and it continues to be a focal point of our plans for the future,” Kelly said in a statement. “We look forward to serving BWI for many more decades to come.”

Moving into BWI allowed Southwest tap into the lucrative D.C. market — and allowed the airport, which had been a distant third in the region behind Dulles and what is now Reagan National airports to truly claim the “W” in its name.

Southwest “made BWI one of Washington’s major airports,” said Samuel Engel, senior vice president and aviation consultant at ICF, a global consulting firm whose clients include BWI.

Since 1993, the proportion of Washington-area departures from BWI has risen from 27 percent to 41 percent, Engel said.

Founded in 1967, Southwest was quickly expanding from a regional airline into the first successful low-cost airline.

Its ability to undercut competitors’ fares hinged in part on its use of a fleet made up entirely of Boeing 737s, which were smaller and less costly to operate than the wide-body planes that had been the industry standard. It also kept its crews with the same planes through multiple destinations, one of the reasons it was able to efficiently turn planes around in roughly 20 minutes, getting more flight time out of each plane.

Southwest’s selection of BWI was part of the airline’s broader strategy to serve secondary airports on the outskirts of major cities — others included Chicago Midway and Oakland international airports — where the airline could maintain its efficiency but still reach large markets.

It bolstered those airports, which might not have survived otherwise, said Tom Mayor, an aviation industry expert and partner at the global consulting firm KPMG.

“Southwest really took some secondary or tertiary airports that might’ve gotten shut down and turned into shopping malls and really revitalized them,” Mayor said.

BWI became the hub of Southwest’s East Coast expansion, a crucial step in becoming the national airline it is today, Engel said. Before Southwest entered BWI, its average flight length was 430 miles; in 2017, it was 800 miles — nearly double, he said.

Once Southwest proved low-cost service could work on a national scale — and, eventually, that passengers would be willing to fly coast to coast without being served a meal — others followed suit. Low-cost airlines now account for more than a quarter of service in the U.S., Engel said.

“The story of Southwest Airlines and BWI is the story of the institutionalization of low-cost carrier air service at a national scale,” he said.

The airline’s strategies disrupted the industry, which had only been deregulated for a little over a decade. It set off “fare wars” with other airlines and created a model for low-cost air service that has been copied both in the U.S. and in Europe.

It debuted in Baltimore not long after USAir merged with Piedmont Airlines and canceled that carrier’s plan to develop a hub at BWI, Hierholzer said.

A fare war ensued with USAir and Continental Airlines matching Southwest’s fares.

But Southwest’s efficiency, lower operating costs and all-737 airplane fleet gave the airline an advantage in the fare wars, said Dave Ridley, the carrier’s then-director of marketing and sales. The airline, which embraced the zany, fun-loving personality of its co-founder and then-CEO, Herb Kelleher, reveled in the competition.

“We had no inhibitions about getting involved in aggressive fare wars,” Ridley said. “We could make money where the others couldn’t, and the public was benefiting from that.”

Southwest leapfrogged US Airways as BWI’s leading carrier in 1999 and solidified its presence by opening bases at the airport for its pilots, flight attendants and a maintenance crews. The airline’s growing investment in BWI gave state officials the confidence to construct the 25-gate A/B terminal, a $264 million project funded partially by the airline, in 2005.

It was the only terminal at the time built exclusively for a low-cost airline, which raised concerns.

Ted Mathison, the airport’s former executive director who oversaw the effort to land Southwest, acknowledged the risk in investing so significantly in one airline, especially a low-cost one. But despite its low fares and wacky corporate persona, Southwest was, and remains, conservative and financially sound, which sets it apart in an airline industry in which many others had gone through bankruptcy.

“Southwest became the big kid on the block,” Mathison said. “It’s built on a very solid foundation.”