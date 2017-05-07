Report: Sinclair nearing deal to acquire Tribune Media

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co. after prevailing in an auction for one of the largest U.S. television station operators, Reuters reported Sunday.

Reuters attributed the news to sources. The sources told Reuters the Sinclair offer values Tribune Media at around $44 per share.

Tribune Media shares ended trading on Friday at $40.29, giving it a market capitalization of $3.5 billion.

Sinclair, one of the largest television station operators in the country, is headquartered in Hunt Valley. Tribune Media was created in 2014 when then-Baltimore Sun parent Tribune Co. split its broadcasting and publishing divisions into separate, independent companies.

The broadcast division became Tribune Media. The publishing division, including The Sun, became Tribune Publishing. Tribune Publishing last year became Tronc Inc., short for Tribune online content.

Tribune Media retained ownership of The Baltimore Sun building on North Calvert Street. The company put the building, and much of its other real estate, up for sale last year. Baltimore-based Atapco Properties has said it is in due diligence to buy it. The Sun has a lease for the property with an option to renew.

A Sinclair acquisition of Tribune Media would be the first major deal between broadcasters since the U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to reverse a 2016 decision that limited the number of television stations some broadcasters may buy.

Reuters reported that negotiations between Sinclair and Tribune Media have not yet been finalized, and there is still a possibility the deal will not be reached.

Tribune Media and Sinclair did not immediately respond to requests for comment.