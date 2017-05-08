Sinclair Broadcast to buy Tribune Media for $3.9 billion

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has acquired Tribune Media Co. for approximately $3.9 billion after prevailing in an auction for one of the largest U.S. television station operators.

The deal, which gives Sinclair ownership or control of TV stations in 72 percent of the U.S., is worth $43.50 per share.

"It's transformative for the company and will create a leading media platform that will include the country's largest markets," Chris Ripley, Sinclair's president and CEO, said in an interview. "We think it's a great opportunity to improve the content across all the stations by networking the stations together and news sharing.

Sinclair, one of the largest television station operators in the country, is headquartered in Hunt Valley. It owns WBFF Fox 45, a local CW affiliate and My TV Baltimore.

Tribune Media owns or operates 42 television stations.

"This will give us a huge station footprint, and we can roll out mobile first advanced services, which will be targeted for personal devises, cell phones and tablets... and be more like an internet experience," with heavy use of video, Ripley said.

Tribune Media was created in 2014 when then-Baltimore Sun parent Tribune Co. split its broadcasting and publishing divisions into separate, independent companies.

The broadcast division became Tribune Media. The publishing division, including The Sun, became Tribune Publishing. Tribune Publishing became tronc Inc., short for Tribune online content, last year.

Tribune Media retained ownership of The Baltimore Sun building on North Calvert Street. The company put the building and much of its other real estate up for sale last year. Baltimore-based Atapco Properties has said it is in due diligence to buy it. The Sun has a lease for the property with an option to renew.

Tribune Media's shares ended trading on Friday at $40.29, giving it a market capitalization of $3.5 billion.

The acquisition would be the first major deal between broadcasters since the U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to reverse a decision that limited the number of television stations broadcasters may buy.

The deal outlines that Tribune stockholders will receive $35 in cash and 0.23 shares of Sinclair Class A common stock.

Sinclair will assume about $2.7 billion in net debt, a release said.

In a statement, Tribune CEO Peter Kern said: "Since we announced the strategic review 15 months ago, we have streamlined the business, monetized non-core assets, strengthened our balance sheet and returned more than $800 million to stockholders — all of which has resulted in a 50% increase in stockholder value. We are extremely proud to join Sinclair, and we're excited that Tribune stockholders and employees will have the opportunity to participate in the long-term growth of the combined company."

The boards for both companies unanimously approved the deal, according to a release. It would close in the fourth quarter of 2017, with funding from cash on hand and financing from a series of providers, the release said. It is subject to approval from stockholders as well as the Federal Communications Commission.

The new company would employ approximately 15,000, according to a Sinclair spokeswoman.

Baltimore Sun reporters Carrie Wells and Sean Welsh contributed to this story.