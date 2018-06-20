Amid crab worker shortage, Maryland officials approve $375,000 to boost marketing — not work force

The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday granted a state seafood marketing campaign an extra $375,000 to help promote the crab industry as it grapples with a shortage of immigrant workers.

Eastern Shore crab houses, where crustaceans are picked for the meat sold in grocery stores and restaurants, are without about 35 percent of their usual work force after many failed to get necessary guest worker visas. The visas were awarded by a lottery for the first time this year, amid high demand for foreign labor from a variety of seasonal industries.

The money won’t go toward boosting the work force, but will instead go to a state Department of Agriculture program that will promote local seafood sales. Maryland crabs compete with imports from the Carolinas, the Gulf of Mexico and, increasingly, from overseas, but there are no rules, regulations or labeling requirements to distinguish local crab meat. The state does allow some businesses to use a “True Blue” logo to denote use of Maryland blue crabs.

“We remain hopeful that this issue will be resolved at the federal level, but in the meantime, we are doing all we can at the state level to support this iconic industry and the men and women who depend on it for their livelihood,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

Hogan and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, both Republicans, have urged federal Homeland Security officials to release more visas beyond the annual allotment of 66,000. This month, the government awarded 15,000 more, but many crab houses again lost out in the all-or-nothing lottery.

