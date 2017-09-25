Fans burn up talk radio and social media in response to NFL player protests

Some Ravens fans said Monday they were selling game tickets and burning jerseys to protest the protests — players who knelt during the national anthem before NFL games on Sundays — even as others happily offered to take them off their hands.

In an unprecedented form of Monday morning quarterbacking, fans took to call-in radio and social media to vent not so much on the game itself but on the players’ protests — and whether that made them want to boycott or support them.

President Trump, who ignited the controversy by denouncing the kneeling players and calling for their firing, continued his campaign with even more tweets on Monday.

"I want to go to the game but the NFL has soured this,” said longtime Ravens fan Sean Maloney, 60, of Salisbury, who has tickets to this Sunday’s Ravens gain against their archrivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Maloney said he was “super disappointed” to see a group of Ravens players taking a knee at Sunday’s game in London, and decried how the NFL is framing the issue.

“It’s not about the right to free speech. It’s about the right not to disrespect … the armed services and what this country stands for,” said Maloney, who owns a telecommunications company.

He said he still plans to go to the game to help with any protests, such as leaving early to express his disdain. But what he really would like to see is for the Naval Academy to send hundreds of midshipmen to M&T Stadium to line each side of the field, so that fans wouldn’t have to witness the kneeling players.

The protests began last season when Colin Kaepernick, then the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, refused to stand for the national athem as a protest of racial injustice. While other players began taking a knee or otherwise symbolizing their support, Sunday’s actions following Trump’s comments Friday and Saturday took the player protests to a new level.

Sports marketing consultant Bob Leffler said football is now prey to what so much of the country has been going through in recent months.

“It’s emblematic of the country. It’s split. It’s two countries now,” said Leffler, who has run branding campaigns for the Ravens and other NFL teams.

Leffler said the NFL has responded as well as possible to Trump’s statements. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and a number of individual team owners issued statements calling Trump’s comments divisive and saying that they supported the players’ right to express themselves by kneeling during the anthem.

Leffler said he expected some fans may indeed dump their tickets in protest, although that may not mean empty seats in NFL stadiums.

“Somebody else will buy them,” Leffler said. “I think there will be an effect, but I don’t think people will stay home in droves.”

