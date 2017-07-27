'Dead man's land' no longer: Crane operator has bird's-eye-view of port of Baltimore's growth

A Baltimore longshoreman for nearly four decades, Tony Revels remembers traveling to Norfolk, Va., to pick up dockworking shifts in the late 1980s and early ’90s as the changing economics of global shipping meant fewer ships and less cargo sailed so far into the Chesapeake Bay.

“This place was a flock of seagulls and bare chassis,” said Revels, referring to the wheeled truck frames used to carry shipping containers. “Dead man's land — it looked like it was dead, literally. Not anymore.”

From his seat 14 stories above the Seagirt Marine Terminal, the 57-year-old crane operator has contributed to what’s become a major turnaround in the last few years. Dwarfed for decades by larger East Coast ports in Norfolk and New York, Baltimore has seen the volume of containerized cargo moving across its piers surge following the opening of the expanded Panama Canal last summer.

The expanded canal allowed shippers to send even larger container ships carrying Asian-manufactured goods directly to the populous U.S. East Coast, but only a few ports, including Baltimore, had channels deep enough and cranes large enough to handle these bigger vessels. With congestion in Norfolk, shipping lines began sending more cargo through Baltimore.

The port’s container volume swelled nine percent in the second half of 2016 and continued to grow so far this year, up 10 percent through May. The port of Baltimore is now the fourth fastest growing in North America, surpassing one million tons of general cargo and handling a record volume of containers in May, the equivalent of 86,400 20-foot containers, the Maryland Port Administration announced Thursday. Such 20-foot units are a common measure for containers, which generally come in 20 and 40-foot sizes.

That growth prompted state officials to spend $55 million this year to buy 70 acres of land adjacent to Seagirt to provide container storage space through 2030.

The land buy was the latest in decades of investments and planning to better compete for container traffic, Maryland Port Administration CEO James J. White said.

“We came up with a strategic plan 20 years ago, and we’ve been chipping away at it,” White said.

In the 1980s, the late U.S. Rep. Helen Delich Bentley, for whom the port is now named, recognized that ships would soon outgrow the shipping channel to Baltimore. She led a charge to dredge its channels to 50 feet — a key factor in keeping the port accessible to the largest ships today, White said.

In 2010, the port administration struck a 50-year deal with Ports America Chesapeake, which took over Seagirt’s operation in exchange for major improvements to prepare it to handle larger vessels.

(Sean Welsh)

Ports America built berth to allow the massive ships to tie up at the terminal and spent $40 million on four of the biggest cranes it could buy — with the height and reach to load and unload the giant ships that then only called the biggest ports in Asia, Europe and on the West Coast.

The company has spent $14 million so far this year on bigger yard cranes and other equipment to allow containers to be stacked higher in storage, said Bayard Hogans, Ports America Chesapeake’s general manager.

“As the terminal grows, you have to go up with the containers,” he said.

During his shifts, Revels sits in the climate-controlled cab 140 feet above the ground, maneuvering two levers to position himself above the containers he moves from ship-to-shore or back onboard. He uses the levers to lower the “spreader,” which locks onto the container, before hoisting loads weighing as much as several elephants with ease.

“I feel powerful,” he said, “but I feel powerless at the same time.”

Much of his effectiveness depends on the work gang below, and he respects the crane and the damage it could cause if it were mishandled.

As a crane operator, Revels helps the port move an average of 71 containers per hour in each of its berths, earning Baltimore a repeated ranking as the most efficient container port in the country by The Journal of Commerce. Getting containers on and off ships quickly is crucial, but doing so safely is paramount, Revels said.

“If we lose a container [move] per hour, so be it,” he said. “As long as no one's injured.”

Two video feeds to his right give Revels different views of the crane, and indicator lights to his left tell him when the spreader is properly locked onto a container or unlocked from it. Another display shows him wind speed, load weight, the cab’s position on the crane’s boom and other metrics.

He raises and lowers containers quickly, using what’s known as a “float control” to steady and slow them down just before they reach a waiting truck or ship, so they don’t land too hard and cause damage.

A radio behind him connects him with the work gang below — although he asks them to minimize the chatter so he can stay focused.

When operating the crane, Revels mostly looks through a grease-specked window on the cab’s floor, his feet resting on a pair of metal grates above the glass. He keeps a styrofoam cup of coffee within reach, wedged in one of the grates.

Revels wanted to work a crane from the moment he was hired at the port.

“I used to come up with the operators and sit up here and just watch them,” he said. “I finally got my chance. It only took 28 years, but I got my chance.”

It took several years before he felt comfortable in the seat. The new cranes were 30 feet taller and moved faster than the older ones: “It was scary almost; it was like 'whoa.'”

For Revels, who grew up in East Baltimore before moving to York County, Pa., the port is a family affair. His father, uncle, two brothers and a brother-in-law worked there, and his sons Austin and Tony Jr. are now longshoremen.

One of them recently asked him about “the old days,” before automation and the invention of containers eliminated many of the manual tasks that came with handling most cargo — and eliminated hundreds of longshoremen jobs.

“It was a different world,” he said. “It was hard work; it was dirty work.”

As containerized shipping took over, larger ships carried more cargo. Shipping lines wanted to call on fewer ports because containers made it easier to transport cargo quickly to customers by truck or rail. On the East Coast, Baltimore, Boston and Philadelphia lost out on growth to New York and Norfolk, which boasted better rail connections. The deregulation of the railroads in 1980, which allowed them to set their own rates and make deals directly with shippers, also hurt.

Baltimore suffered from labor difficulties, too. Turbulent relations between the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 333 and port management culminated in a three-day strike amid contract negotiations in 2013. The national union eventually took over the troubled Local 333 and new leadership was elected last year. After 20 years of no new hiring, the union has begun adding to its rolls, which now number more than 1,100, according to Scott Cowan, the union’s president.