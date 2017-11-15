Paterakis widow seeks to remove his children as representatives of his estate; they call her lawsuit allegations 'outrageous'

The second wife of the late John Paterakis on Wednesday petitioned to have his son and daughter removed as his estate’s personal representatives, saying they have taken or diverted millions of dollars in cash and assets from that estate.

The petition, filed Wednesday afternoon in Orphans’ Court of Baltimore County, is the latest salvo in a family feud over the estate of the bakery magnate and Harbor East developer, who died at age 87 on Oct. 16, 2016.

On Monday, making similar allegations about his children, Paterakis’ widow Roula filed suit in Baltimore Circuit Court claiming that the six siblings and others were preventing her from receiving her “rightful share” of an estate that she valued at $1 billion. Roula Paterakis, who married him in 2015, after living with him since 2001, is seeking a third of his estate in her suit.

The petition repeats some of the same charges as the lawsuit, saying that the siblings designated as the estate’s representatives, William Paterakis and Venice Paterakis Smith, also known as Vanessa, provided a “false” inventory of the estate: $155,354.87.

The Paterakis siblings responded Wednesday, saying the allegations made in the lawsuit were “outrageous” and without merit.

“The Paterakis family regrets that Mrs. Roula Paterakis, the widow of the late John Paterakis, has chosen to bring a law suit against his children and others,” they said in a statement issued by Steven A. Thomas, one of the attorneys representing family members.

“The law suit contains allegations and assertions that are believed to be without merit and of questionable motivation,” the statement continued. “As in all such situations, merely making outrageous claims and accusations does not make them true.

“The entire Paterakis family remains committed to their father’s passion and love both for Baltimore and the businesses that they all have helped to build and create,” the statement said. “Please be assured that the family intends to vigorously defend the family’s good name and the legacy of their father and will endeavor to adhere to the wishes expressed in his last will and testament.”

The statement drew a response from Roula Patterakis’ attorney, Arnold M. Weiner, who said it did not address specific allegations in either the lawsuit or the petition to Orphans’ Court.

“Notably, the general statement released by the lawyers for William Paterakis and Venice Paterakis Smith and the other defendants does not address any of the serious allegations made in the detailed 40-page complaint that was filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City on Monday,” Weiner said in a statement. “Nor do they address any of the serious allegations that are made in the petition to remove William Paterakis and Venice Paterakis Smith as personal representatives of John Paterakis’ estate, filed today in the Orphans’ Court for Baltimore County.

“We look forward to presenting the evidence to those courts and to hearing what the defendants themselves will have to say in those proceedings,” he said.

