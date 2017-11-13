Family feud over estate of bakery magnate, Harbor East developer Paterakis

The widow of John Paterakis is suing his children, alleging in a lawsuit she filed Monday that they concealed millions of dollars of the bakery magnate and developer’s estimated $1 billion fortune to deny her what she’s entitled to.

In a suit filed in Baltimore Circuit Court, Roula Paterakis, his second wife, charged that his six children, a grandchild and two others stole millions of dollars in cash from “cash hoards” the owner of H&S Bakery kept in his office safe and elsewhere. She estimated his fortune at $1 billion.

The lawsuit makes explosive charges and describes a family feud within one of Baltimore’s legendary families.

Paterakis, who was 87 when he died on Oct. 16, 2016, famously turned his immigrant father’s small rowhouse bakery into a huge commercial operation that supplies McDonalds and other major buyers. He also developed the waterfront neighborhood of Harbor East, and was a major political donor to the state’s politicians, from Spiro Agnew, the Baltimore County executive and Maryland governor who became President Richard Nixon’s vice president, to the current Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The suit is against Paterakis’ four sons, William, John, Stephen and Charles — who all hold titles in H&S Bakery and its subsidiaries — and two daughters, Venice Paterakis Smith, also known as Vanessa, and Karen Paterakis Philippou. They are his children with his first wife, Antoinette, whom he married in 1950. They divorced about 40 years later.

The suit also names a grandson, Alexander Smith, a restaurateur who owns Ouzo Bay, Azumi and Tagliata in Harbor East; George Philippou, a son-in-law and general counsel of Paterakis’ businesses; and Peter Grimm, a Paterakis business associate.

“We categorically deny any of the alleged conduct in the lawsuit,” said David Irwin, a Towson-based lawyer representing some of the defendants. “We look forward to defending the lawsuit in court.”

Arnold M. Weiner, who represents Roula Paterakis, declined to comment on the suit beyond a prepared statement: “The complaint describes this serious matter in meticulous detail and speaks for itself,” Weiner said. “We will vigorously pursue further discovery and seek a timely trial in which we will ask the court and jury to provide the appropriate remedies.”

The suit said Paterakis wanted to give his second wife $20 million when he died, and committed that desire to paper. However, her attorneys argue she’s entitled to a third of the estate under state law.

The claim that Paterakis was worth $1 billion far outstrips the last public estimate of his fortune. In 2010, the Greek-American publication The National Herald estimated that he was worth $240 million. That sum made him the 39th richest Greek-American in the country, according to the publication. Since that year, Paterakis asked the publication to no longer include him in their annual tally.

According to the lawsuit, much of that fortune was in cash. The suit alleges that two of his children, William Paterakis and Venice Paterakis Smith “raided” his cache while he was hospitalized.

“In 2013, when John became suddenly ill and was hospitalized, William and Venice raided John’s safe deposit boxes and other cash hoards and took possession of the millions of dollars of cash that John had accumulated,” the suit said.

They also took checkbooks to his “play money” accounts, according to the suit.

“When John was discharged from the hospital and discovered that William and Venice had cleaned out his cash hoards, he was furious,” according to the suit. “John demanded that William and Venice return his cash and his check books … Even after they did so, John complained about their actions, and he reiterated his anger in conversations with family members and friends.”

The suit said he had become seriously ill from eating toxic organisms in oysters, leading to his hospitalization. He later was diagnosed with myelodysplasia, a bone marrow malignancy.

The suit charges that the defendants funneled Paterakis’ money into “sham trusts.”

In September 2014, for example, the suit says the defendants created an irrevocable trust into which they transferred approximately $23 million of Paterakis’ assets.

The suit says Paterakis began pursuing his second wife in 1993, when she was working at Maryland National Bank. She joined Alex Brown/Deutsche Bank in 1995 and was a trader in the Equity Finance Division. They started dating in 1997, the suit said, and she moved into his home in Timonium in 2001. They married on Aug. 2, 2015, the suit said.

The suit charges that Paterakis’ children from his first marriage developed “ill-will, malice and hatred toward Roula, and this “malice, as well as sheer greed” led them to seek to “deprive Roula of benefits that she might otherwise obtain upon John’s death.”

The suit points to his grandson, Alex Smith, as bearing “exceptional ill-will” toward his second wife, saying he tried to break up the marriage. It describes a scene that purportedly happened on July 4, 2016, at Azumi, where Smith allegedly tried to persuade Paterakis to leave his wife. Paterakis allegedly called his grandson profane names, and said, “You make my life miserable,” the suit said. “Leave my wife alone.” The suit goes on to describe another fight at Loch Bar, also owned by Smith, in the Four Seasons.

jean.marbella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jean_marbella