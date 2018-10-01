Wheelchair users file lawsuit over accessibility at Camden Yards, citing broken lift and blocked views

Three wheelchair users have sued the Orioles and the owner of Oriole Park at Camden Yards over accessibility at the stadium, citing broken wheelchair lifts and frequently blocked views.

Each said they have been trapped when a lift on the club level of the stadium has malfunctioned. And on the lower level of the stadium, they say the field isn’t visible from accessible seats anytime the crowd rises to its feet.

Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum, an attorney at Baltimore law firm Brown Goldstein Levy who is representing the wheelchair users — one of whom is a partner at the firm — said that violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The law says we have to have equal enjoyment of the services,” Krevor-Weisbaum said. “It can’t be accessible seating if it’s not the same kind of enjoyment.”

Representatives for the Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority, which owns the facility, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Orioles’ season ended Sunday. Krevor-Weisbaum said her clients want to the problems they are citing to be addressed before the 2019 baseball season. Until then, all three say they can’t enjoy games.

“We want this resolved before the next season so they can all join us at the ballpark,” Krevor-Weisbaum said. “They’re all pretty avid fans.”

This article will be updated.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance