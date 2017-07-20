Elon Musk: I have 'verbal' approval for underground Hyperloop through Baltimore

Tesla founder Elon Musk announced on Thursday that he has received "verbal” government approval to build an underground rail line from New York to Washington, with stops in Philadelphia and Baltimore.

The 46-year-old tech entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX said his underground tunnel-boring company, The Boring Co., wants to shorten the trip from New York to Washington to less than a half hour — by taking on what would be the biggest U.S. infrastructure project in decades.

“Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop,” he wrote on Twitter. “NY-DC in 29 mins.”

“City center to city center in each case, with up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city,” he added in another tweet.

“Still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but am optimistic that will occur rapidly,” he said in a third.

Construction would happen at the same time as a Los Angeles tunnel Musk has teased previously, he said.

Musk did not elaborate on which government agency or official gave him the verbal approval. Such a project would undoubtedly cost billions of dollars and require approvals, and likely funding, from federal, state and local officials to move forward.

He did not give a cost estimate or a timeline of when such a project might begin or end. The Maryland and Baltimore departments of transportation said they were looking into Musk’s statement and did not immediately comment.

The U.S. Department of Transportation referred comment to a White House spokesman, who provided a statement that did not provide any additional details.

“We have had promising conversations to date, are committed to transformative infrastructure projects, and believe our greatest solutions have often come from the ingenuity and drive of the private sector,” the White House statement said.

Musk’s tweets quickly went viral and drew a slew of responses from reporters and other interested followers, seeking more details on the project.

Asked whether such a tunnel could ever be built in Texas, through Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, Musk replied: “For sure.”

“First set of tunnels are to alleviate greater LA urban congestion,” he tweeted. “Will start NY-DC in parallel. Then prob LA-SF and a TX loop.”

A BBC reporter asked Musk why he announced the verbal approval instead of waiting for official approval. “Seems premature to announce … unless you’re drumming up support for the project?”

“Support would be much appreciated!” Musk replied.

This story will be updated.

