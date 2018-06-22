Transit union warned of unsafe Baltimore Metro tracks for several years before emergency shutdown

The union that represents Maryland Transit Administration drivers warned agency leaders of rail safety concerns about the Baltimore Metro Subway for more than two years before the agency suddenly shut the system down for a month of emergency track repairs in February.

With less than 24 hours’ notice, the MTA closed the city’s subway line that serves more than 40,000 riders a day a day between Owings Mills and Johns Hopkins Hospital. The repairs involved replacing tracks, especially in curves, that had worn to the point that derailment was a risk at normal speeds.

In a Nov. 12, 2015, letter to then-MTA chief Paul Comfort, David McClure, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1300, raised concerns about the safety of the tracks.

“For several months, we have attempted to schedule meetings with your office on these important safety issues,” McClure wrote. “None have taken place.”

The letter was among more than a dozen communications regarding the Metro’s state of repair among union and state transportation officials since 2015, obtained by The Baltimore Sun in response to a Maryland Public Information Act request.

The MTA released an inspection report in February that showed the tracks had not met safety standards since at least November 2016. But the agency denied The Sun’s request for five years’ worth of track inspection reports and work orders for the Metro, citing an ongoing internal investigation.

The MTA, and its parent agency, the Maryland Department of Transportation, had not answered questions about the letters as of Friday afternoon

In another letter on May 26, 2016, McClure told the MTA that union members were being discouraged from reporting safety issues

“The Union has recently received information that Members are being intimidated and coerced by the MTA management staff into not reporting and filing health and safety violations,” McClure wrote.

In that letter, McClure also raised specific rail safety concerns: “track issues,” “cracks in tracks” and maintenance issues, among others. He again stressed that the union had been trying for months to schedule a meeting with the agency and that none had taken place.

Some of the union’s complaints highlighted other issues, such as rat infestation, flooding and general disrepair at the Mondawmin Metro Station.

The single-line, 15.5-mile heavy rail system runs above ground from Owings Mills to Mondawmin and underground between Mondawmin and Johns Hopkins Hospital.

On June 2, 2016, union members wore rat masks at a news conference at Mondawmin, where McClure compared the station to a “death trap,” and publicly demanded that the MTA adopt an abatement program.

At the time, an MTA spokeswoman noted that the agency had received no complaints from riders about the issue and dismissed the union action.

“It seems that today's publicity stunt is nothing more than an attempt for union leadership to solidify votes leading up to their elections next week,” said Sandy Arnette, the spokeswoman.

Nevertheless, MTA officials visited Mondawmin with union officials on June 17, 2016, and “further safety issues” were uncovered, McClure wrote in one of his letters.

On July 12, 2016, the MTA announced a three week, partial shutdown of the Metro for critical rail maintenance work between Mondawmin and Milford Mill stations.

The union, McClure wrote in another letter the next day, “has done more than its due diligence over the past seven months to inform the MTA of these issues and has been met with callous disregard for the responsibilities of MTA management to ensure safe working conditions and a safe system for riders.”

“At best, the current approach being pursued is a result of complacency,” he added. “At worse [sic], it seems aimed at guiding the system into an unnecessary state of crisis that could be leveraged to justify political objectives like privatization or further divestment from Baltimore City’s transportation system.”

This came about a year after Gov. Larry Hogan cancelled the Red Line, an east-west light rail line through Baltimore that had been approved for federal funding.

Two days after the 2016 shutdown was announced, the union put out a press release accusing the MTA of neglecting to address track gaps, fire hazards, electrical hazards, ventilation system problems and emergency exit blockages.

“There are actual gaps between the tracks that have resulted in speed reductions so as to avoid rail derailments,” the union wrote in the July 14, 2016, release.

The union said in the release that it “began to formally notify the MTA about these problems and others more than a year ago.”

Comfort replied in a letter the same day that the MTA had addressed problems with Mondawmin’s fire sprinkler system, exposed wiring in the operators’ booth and emergency exit blockages.

“This is in addition to the repair of over 30,000 feet of deficient track on our Metro system within the past year,” Comfort wrote.

But four months later, a geometric evaluation of the Metro system found that tracks in 17 turns had “deteriorated to the point where no train movement is allowed.” That evaluation was cited in the decision to shut down the system 15 months later.

The MTA did not respond to a question of whether those July 2016 repairs included the sections of track that prompted the 2018 shutdown.

