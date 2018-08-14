McDonald's to invest $104M in updating Maryland restaurants

McDonald’s plans to invest about $104 million to update most of its Maryland locations during the next year.

The fast-food chain plans to redesign about 135 Maryland eateries in 2018 and 2019. The improvements are part of a $6 billion plan by the company to improve most of its U.S. restaurants by 2020.

The physical updates will include redesigned dining rooms with globally and locally inspired decor, new furniture and fresh exteriors. The restaurants will feature digital menus, as well as self-order kiosks that will allow customers to personalize their orders.

The restaurants also will incorporate remodeled counters and a new customer service model that incorporates table service, plus expanded McCafe counters. Outside, the eateries will offer parking spaces for mobile customers.

Funding will come from both the Chicago-based company and franchisees.

A Maryland-area franchisee could not be reached for comment.

The physical updates come as McDonald’s works to keep pace with a customer base that increasingly looks for new modes of convenience in dining. The renovations come shortly after the company began offering delivery through UberEats.

