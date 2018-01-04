Trump policy change on marijuana raises questions in Maryland

The Trump administration announced Thursday it would rescind an Obama-era policy that had allowed states to legalize marijuana, raising questions about how or whether Maryland's fledgling medical cannabis industry might be affected.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo saying that federal prosecutors should “weigh all relevant considerations” when prosecuting crimes. The Department of Justice characterized the memo as a “return to the rule of law.”

The move cast further uncertainty for states including Maryland that have legalized some level of marijuana use. Maryland has a fledgling medical cannabis program that just started selling the drug to patients last month.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said it was too soon to say what the effects of the change in federal priorities will mean for the state’s medical cannabis companies and patients.

“It throws all of the state laws into chaos,” said Frosh, a Democrat.

Frosh said the prior policy from the Obama administration — known as the Cole memo, for its author, then-Deputy Attorney General James M. Cole — reflected common sense.

The Obama administration announced in 2013 it would not stand in the way of states that legalize marijuana, so long as officials acted to keep it from migrating to places where it remained outlawed and keep it out of the hands of criminal gangs and children.

The Cole memo had cleared up some of the uncertainty about how the federal government would respond as states began allowing sales for recreational and medical purposes.

“If they’re going to drop those priorities and just say: ‘OK, we catch somebody smoking a joint and we’re going to bust them’ or ‘We’re going into a business that’s legal under state law, but illegal under federal law, and take it down,’ that’s wrong-headed,” Frosh said. “It’s disruptive.”

Frosh said that under the Obama priorities, the decision to grow, sell or use marijuana in states where it was legal carried little risk, he said. “This new policy — whatever it ends up being — makes the risks and uncertainties much greater,” he said.

Frosh, who has sued the Trump administration multiple times over the past year, said he didn’t immediately see any legal action that Maryland or other states could take.

“There has always been an uncertainty over the legalization aspects of the sale of marijuana, whether it’s for medicinal use or recreational use,” Frosh said. “The federal government still has laws against it.”

Sessions, who has assailed marijuana as comparable to heroin and has blamed it for spikes in violence, had been expected to ramp up enforcement.

Sessions’ policy will let U.S. attorneys across the country decide what kinds of federal resources to devote to marijuana enforcement based on what they see as priorities in their districts.

The Justice Department move plunges California's fledgling recreational pot market into further uncertainty, and was met with a stinging bipartisan backlash from lawmakers in the states where marijuana is sold to any adult who wants to buy it.

Whether federal prosecutors have the resources, or even the interest, in undermining the national movement toward more permissive cannabis regulation remains to be seen.

Sessions and some law enforcement officials in states such as Colorado blame legalization for a number of problems, including drug traffickers who have taken advantage of lax marijuana laws to illegally grow and ship the drug across state lines, where it can sell for much more. The decision was a win for marijuana opponents who had been urging sessions to take action.

Marijuana advocates argue that legalizing the drug eliminates the need for a black market and will likely reduce violence, since criminals would no longer control the marijuana trade.

Marijuana advocates quickly condemned Sessions’ move as a return to the outdated drug-war policies that they say unduly affected minorities.

But marijuana opponents applauded the move.

“There is no more safe haven with regard to the federal government and marijuana, but it's also the beginning of the story and not the end,” said Kevin Sabet, president and CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, who was among several anti-marijuana advocates who met with Sessions last month. “This is a victory. It's going to dry up a lot of the institutional investment that has gone toward marijuana in the last five years.”

The Associated Press and the Tribune Washington Bureau contributed to this article. This article will be updated.

