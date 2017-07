MARC service at Baltimore Penn Station is expected to return to normal this weekend, following last weekend’s delays caused by Amtrak railroad work near the station, the Maryland Transit Administration said Tuesday.

The work, which involved renewing the switch in the interlocking immediately adjacent to the station, was expected to tie up service at the station for two weekends, July 15-16 and July 22-23.

An Amtrak spokeswoman could not be reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

