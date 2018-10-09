Heading to a Maryland craft alcohol establishment? Lyft is offering free rides this weekend

Lyft announced plans to partner with 53 breweries, wineries and distilleries across Maryland in providing free and discounted rides from Friday to Sunday.

The plan is part of an effort called Ride Smart Maryland Initiative between Lyft and the Maryland craft alcohol industry to encourage people to leave cars at home and reduce instances of impaired driving, according to a Tuesday Lyft news release.

Lyft is offering a free ride up to $10 to or from participating venues to the first 3,000 people who enter promo code RIDESMARTMD2018 in their Lyft app, the release states.

To view the participating locations, visit blog.lyft.com.

