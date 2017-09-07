Berkshire's HomeServices of America acquires Long & Foster

HomeServices of America, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway, has acquired The Long & Foster Cos., the largest U.S. private residential real estate firm in terms of sales volume.

The acquisition is an entry into the Baltimore and Washington markets for the Minneapolis-based HomeServices, and the move will make it the largest home-ownership services provider based on transactions, according to the firm’s announcement Thursday.

The financial terms were not disclosed.

Long & Foster, a 49-year-old company based in Chantilly, Va., has about 11,000 agents in more than 230 offices across the Mid-Atlantic. The firm had nearly $29 billion in sales volume and more than 81,000 home sales last year. The purchase includes Long & Foster’s mortgage, settlement services, insurance and property management arms.

With the acquisition, HomeServices expects its 41,000 associates to facilitate more than $123 billion in residential real estate sales, nearly 340,000 home sales and nearly 200,000 mortgage, insurance, title and escrow transactions this year.

Long & Foster’s executives will continue to manage day-to-day operations and growth initiatives, HomeServices said. Co-founder Wes Foster will remain as chairman emeritus, and Jeff Detwiler, Long & Foster’s president and chief operating officer, will become chief executive officer.

“Finding the right partner to maintain the legacy, culture, and integrity of Long & Foster was of utmost importance to me,” Foster said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more pleased that we are joining an organization known for its impeccable reputation and commitment to protecting brands.”

Detwiler promised that the Long & Foster brand and high level of service won’t change.

“HomeServices is an outstanding organization that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service,” he said in a statement. “This is a clear win for our clients, agents, and employees.”

Ron Peltier, HomeServices’ chairman and CEO, said HomeServices was proud to be acquiring a company with a strong history.

“Wes, together with his executive team, regional leaders, sales managers, and agents, has built an extraordinary organization that exemplifies an exceptional level of expertise, vision, and leadership,” Peltier said in a statement. “We are honored to be part of Long & Foster’s future and are committed to its continued growth and success.”

