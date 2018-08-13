Business, advocacy groups urge Maryland Gov. Hogan to oppose calls for Light Rail service cuts

A coalition of business and advocacy groups sent a letter this weekend to Gov. Larry Hogan opposing recent calls to limit or eliminate Light Rail service in Anne Arundel County, arguing such cutbacks “would come at a direct cost to the region.”

Service on the two spurs in north Anne Arundel — from Patapsco to Cromwell and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport stations — is already suspended due to flooding from the July rains. After a delay, it is expected to begin again on Aug. 20.

However, a group of residents and politicians have pushed to limit or stop some of the service permanently. Nine business, environmental, social justice, and transportation groups wrote to the governor Saturday to urge him not to heed those calls.

The letter is signed by officials of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, the Baltimore Development Corp., Anne Arundel County Branch of the NAACP, 1000 Friends of Maryland, Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition, Bikemore, Clean Water Action, Central Maryland Transportation Alliance and the Greater Washington Partnership.

The Light Rail carries more than 20,000 people per day, they argued, and the crime concerns cited by Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, Councilman John Grasso, and Del. Pamela Biedle are not supported by police data.

“Closing stations and reducing service along one of the few high-capacity, rapid transit corridors in the greater Baltimore region would come at a direct cost to the region and have adverse impacts on existing riders, limit transportation choices for residents, and undermine the economic development potential of the region,” the letter says.

Spokespeople for the governor, as well as Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn, Maryland Transit Administrator Kevin Quinn and Schuh — who were copied on the letter — did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

The MTA is also facing calls from two Baltimore County Council members concerned about “large crowds of youth” at the White Marsh Mall on weekend nights, to stop bus service in the area after 11 p.m.

County Executive Don Mohler said he would urge the MTA to reject that idea, which he called “outrageous.”

“It is 2018. Not 1950,” he said. “We are neighbors with Baltimore City and stand with them. We cannot and should not put a moat around our city partners.”

Brian O’Malley, president of the Central Maryland Transit Alliance, said he was heartened by Mohler’s statement.

“Using transportation to make barriers or cut people off is not the way we’re going to thrive as a region,” O’Malley said. “We talk about regions for a reason. Regions interact with each other. Let’s take a healthy approach and figure out solutions together.”

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6