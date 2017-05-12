Light Rail stops north of Timonium to close this weekend

Light Rail service will be discontinued north of Timonium for track repairs this weekend, the Maryland Transit Administration said Friday.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and going through 5 a.m. Monday, May 15, light rail stations at Hunt Valley, Pepper Road, McCormick Road, Gilroy Road and Warren Road will be closed. Full service will resume Monday, the MTA said.

Free shuttle services will be run in both directions from the Hunt Valley rail stop to Timonium Fairgrounds, with stops at each of the closed stations during normal operating hours.

The MTA urged travelers to allow for extra time if using Light Rail over the weekend.