CSX decides not to seek expansion of Howard Street Tunnel

CSX Transportation withdrew its support for a long-awaited expansion of the aging Howard Street Tunnel under downtown, causing state officials to withdraw a request for $155 million in federal money for a project they hoped would be a boon for the port of Baltimore.

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based railroad — successor to the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad — did not explain why it’s turning its back on the project, which would have expanded the century-old tunnel to accommodate trains with shipping containers stacked two-high.

In a statement, CSX attributed the decision to its new operating plan called “Precision Scheduled Railroading” that involved reviewing “use and development of existing and planned infrastructure projects.”

The administration of Gov. Larry Hogan had developed a plan in collaboration with CSX to split the cost of the project three ways with the federal government, but the project may be dead now.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn called the move “both surprising and incredibly troubling, especially considering the countless hours and energy that have been expended by the Hogan Administration on this effort.”

Maryland will not be submitting a grant application for federal funds for the project, Rahn wrote. The state’s application for federal funds for the money was not awarded funds in 2016, but Gov. Larry Hogan announced last December that the state would reapply.

“Ultimately, as the project is to improve CSX infrastructure, Maryland cannot pursue the project without the support of CSX,” Rahn’s letter said.

“It is MDOT’s intent to work with CSX to explore other options to improve the flow of freight into and out of the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore,” Rahn wrote. “Improving access to our Port would have wide-ranging public benefits not only in the State of Maryland, but the entire region from Florida to the Midwest. Going forward, we will continue to aggressively pursue innovative ideas with CSX to move freight more efficiently and effectively through the Port.”

The shipment of the truck-size containers — called intermodal because they can be shifted readily between ships, trains and trucks — has been booming through the port of Baltimore since the expanded Panama Canal opened last year.

In its statement, CSX said intermodal will remain an important part of its business.

“Any changes to existing service or to proposed plans will be discussed directly with CSX customers and relevant stakeholders,” the company said in a statement. “CSX has no public announcement to make at this time.”

