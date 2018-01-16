Investor Bill Miller promises $75 million to Johns Hopkins University philosophy department

The renowned investor William H. “Bill” Miller III will donate $75 million to Johns Hopkins University’s philosophy department, setting a record for gifts to the university’s humanities departments.

The gift, announced Tuesday morning, is thought to be the largest ever made to a university philosophy program, Johns Hopkins said in a statement.

Miller was a graduate philosophy student at Hopkins in the 1970s before he left to pursue a career in investment management. He became renowned in financial circles when, as a fund manager for Legg Mason, he beat the returns on the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500-stock index for an unparalleled 15 years in a row from 1991 to 2005.

Miller said that his studies in philosophy have been key to his accomplishments.

“I attribute much of my business success to the analytical training and habits of mind that were developed when I was a graduate student at Johns Hopkins,” he said in a statement. “I am delighted to show my gratitude by helping to move the department to its rightful place among the best in the country.”

Miller, 67, said that his interest in probing life’s most perplexing questions began after taking a single philosophy class as a college student at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va. That experience inspired him to read more philosophy while serving as a military intelligence officer with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and then to further his studies by enrolling in a doctoral program at Johns Hopkins once his military service ended.

Hopkins President Ronald J. Daniels said that Miller’s promised gift demonstrates that philosophy continues to be relevant to life in the 21st century.

“Philosophy matters,” Daniels said in the announcement. “The contemporary challenges of the genomics revolution, the rise of artificial intelligence, the growth in income inequality, social and political fragmentation and our capacity for devastating war all invite philosophical perspective. Bill Miller’s unprecedented commitment … underscores the continuing vitality and relevance of the humanities.”

Among other things, Miller’s $75 million gift will be used to nearly double the department’s full-time faculty members in the next decade from 13 teachers to 22 and to create nine endowed professorships, including one for the chairman of the renamed William H. Miller Department of Philosophy. In addition, $10 million will be allocated for graduate students and post-doctoral fellows. The university also aims to encourage more undergraduates to study philosophy by offering new courses.

The department’s chairman, Richard Bett, said in the announcement that philosophy has been a part of the curriculum since the university was founded in 1876. Perhaps the department’s most famous alumnae is the philosopher, educator and social reformer John Dewey, who received his doctorate from Hopkins in 1884.

Miller’s philosophy studies also might have helped him weather his own professional downturn. After receiving widespread acclaim for his skill at picking stocks, Miller’s reputation suffered a setback when he made bad bets during the global financial crisis of 2008.

He left Legg Mason in 2016 to found Miller Value Partners, which runs two mutual funds out of the Alex. Brown Building in downtown Baltimore.

CAPTION Laura Elstro launched Package Rescue with part-time help in just a few Towson and North Baltimore neighborhoods. It is among the alternatives cropping up as package theft has become an all-too-common byproduct of online shopping and delivery, especially around the holiday season. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Laura Elstro launched Package Rescue with part-time help in just a few Towson and North Baltimore neighborhoods. It is among the alternatives cropping up as package theft has become an all-too-common byproduct of online shopping and delivery, especially around the holiday season. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Disney announced Dec. 14 that it plans to purchase a big chunk of 21st Century Fox. The proposed acquisition has raised questions about the future of Disney and Universal Studios theme parks. (Dec. 15, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Disney announced Dec. 14 that it plans to purchase a big chunk of 21st Century Fox. The proposed acquisition has raised questions about the future of Disney and Universal Studios theme parks. (Dec. 15, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR)

mmccauley@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mcmccauley