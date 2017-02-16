Good Shepherd Services to close Baltimore County residential treatment program

Good Shepherd Services, a Baltimore County treatment center, will close its residential treatment program and the 49 children currently being treated there will be moved to other facilities within 30 days.

The decision to shutter the program follows the decision by two state agencies to place a moratorium on sending youths in their custody there, a move board chairman William Buttarazzi said "thrust Good Shepherd into a financial corner in which our options are limited."

"We are deeply saddened for the disruption this will cause to the care of the children and additional pain it will bring to their families," Buttarazzi said in a statement. "We are further saddened for the several hundred dedicated and loyal workers who will be adversely impacted by the State's precipitous actions."

"After a full discussion regarding internal and external operating challenges, coupled with ongoing policy-based discussions, our leadership team moved toward making this incredibly difficult decision," said Michele Wyman, Good Shepherd's President and CEO, in a statement.

The residential treatment program had been cited by regulators for not providing proper supervision after one patient reported being sexually assaulted and others showed signs of overdose after taking stolen medicine. The issues were documented by the state's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, which regulates residential treatment centers, according to public records obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

The Sun reported in December that the Department of Juvenile Services, which contracted with Good Shepherd for mental health services for young offenders, had stopped sending youths because the program had failed to comply with department policies and standards.

The Department of Human Resources, which oversees the state's child welfare system, also stopped sending children to Good Shepherd, but declined last year to say why.

