Ellicott City businesses after water main break: 'We're open'

A section of Ellicott City's Main Street may remain closed until Saturday, but the community's business district says it is open for business.

Maureen Sweeney Smith, Executive Director of the Ellicott City Partnership, said that the historic district's shops, restaurants and businesses were not effected by a water main break that created a sinkhole and shut down part of the road on Wednesday.

Smith said merchants continue to work to "get back on their street" after a tragic flash flood last summer. But, she said, Thursday evening's "Girls Night Out" event is still on as scheduled and Wednesday's water main break hasn't impacted businesses about a half-mile downhill from the road closure.

Howard County officials said crews repaired a water main — replacing about 11 feet of a 12-inch main — Wednesday evening. The street will remain closed between Rogers Avenue and Ellicott Mills Drive until the roadway is fixed. County officials said the repair work should be done by Saturday morning at the latest.

Images from the scene of the water main break early Wednesday showed water erupting out of the roadway. At the point where the water was coming from the ground, a sinkhole had formed, and the front end of a small car had gone nose-down into the opening.

(Sean Welsh)

Ellicott City's Main Street residents and merchants are no strangers to road closures. Portions of Main Street were closed for four months after a devastating flash flood in July 2016. An intense storm dumped rain on the area on July 30, leading to flooding that killed two and caused catastrophic destruction to store fronts and the business district's infrastructure.