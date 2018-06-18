Photo shows sign at Baltimore Dunkin' Donuts asking patrons to report employees shouting in foreign languages

A sign at a Dunkin’ Donuts store in Baltimore offered coupons for customers who reported employees shouting in foreign languages, according to a photo posted to social media.

The message, shared Monday morning on Twitter and signed by an unnnamed general manager, reads: “If you hear any of our staff SHOUTING in a language other than ENGLISH Please call 443-415-7775 immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for FREE Coffee and a pastry."

A call Monday to the number listed on the sign went straight to voicemail. A spokeswoman for Dunkin’ Donuts said the company is “looking into this matter.”

The sign was not displayed at the Dunkin Donuts at 1020 W. 41st St. as of 11:45 a.m. Monday. Employees at the location declined to comment.

Baltimore Sun reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs contributed to this article.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer