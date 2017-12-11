Domino Sugar is heading to space as part of interactive science project

Three pounds of Domino Sugar will head to space on Tuesday.

The Baltimore refinery and a sister refinery, C&H Sugar in California, are each providing sugar for a cargo delivery flight to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, according to a Domino Sugar news release Monday.

It isn’t for baking Christmas cookies. Astronauts will use the sugar to grow crystallized rock candy in zero-gravity, while students grow it on Earth and compare their progress. The Crystal Growth Experiment, as the interactive science project is known, was designed by DreamUp, NanoRacks and Xtronaut, which develop space-related STEM programs for schools. Domino and C&H are sponsors of the project.

The experiment kit is available for homes or classrooms for $25 through Kickstarter, and includes access to a web portal for tracking the astronauts’ progress; coupons for $1 off of Domino or C&H sugar; wooden dowels for the rock candy to grow on; the same type of plastic bags that will be used on the space station; and a guidebook with experiment instructions.

“We support educational STEM programs at schools around the country, so we were thrilled when we were approached with this inventive program that uses our sugar products in a unique way to inspire young students to engage with and learn about science,” said Brian O’Malley, president and CEO of Domino Foods, the sales and marketing arm of American Sugar Refining, which owns Domino and C&H.

Liftoff for the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the sugar is scheduled for 11:46 a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla.

This article will be updated.

