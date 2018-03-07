Tradepoint Atlantic granted $20M from federal government toward port upgrades

Tradepoint Atlantic — the massive redevelopment project at the former Sparrows Point steel mill in Baltimore County — will get $20 million from the federal government to upgrade its port facilities, officials announced Wednesday.

The money comes from a U.S. Department of Transportation program that funds transportation projects that can spur economic development.

The project will include upgrades to Tradepoint’s port — specifically, the east-west berth — to make it easier to bring in ships with bulk cargo and transfer the goods to trucks or railroad cars for shipping, according to the company.

The project also includes dredging that will allow larger ships to access berths at Tradepoint. State and federal regulators are reviewing Tradepoint’s request for permits to deepen its channels from 36 feet to 47 feet deep to accommodate the larger ships.

“This helps greatly,” said Aaron Tomarchio, a senior vice president for Tradepoint. “There are substantial infrastructure requirements on a site of this size.”

Much of the 3,100-acre property’s utilities and infrastructure — including the port — was neglected as the steel industry suffered and the mill closed down. All of it needs to be upgraded, Tomarchio said.

“It’s a repositioning of an industrial site for the 21st century,” Tomarchio said. “It was a blighted industrial site that needed reinvestment.”

The $20 million grant will only pay for part of the cost of the work, with Tradepoint paying for the rest, about $30 million.

The dredging and upgraded port will allow Tradepoint to accept larger cargo ships and move them through faster, sending bulk commodities out to manufacturing companies via highways and railroad lines.

Even without the major port upgrades, Tradepoint handled 1.7 million tons of bulk material at its port in 2016 and 2.5 million tons in 2017. That includes goods such as lead ingots, organic feed grain, coal, gypsym and zinc.

The company’s grant application had the support of officials from Baltimore County, the state government and Maryland’s entire delegation to Congress.

Politicians touted the promise of thousands of jobs at Tradepoint Atlantic, making the project a worthy investment of tax dollars.

“Creating good-paying jobs in Maryland is our number one priority, and this significant federal investment in Sparrows Point will allow us to do just that,” U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, said in a statement announcing the grant Wednesday morning.

“I am proud of the continued federal-state partnership that has supported Maryland and made targeted investments in our infrastructure a priority,” U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, a Democrat, said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat whose district includes Sparrows Point, said: “This is exactly the jobs-producing investment that our constituents want and expect from the federal government.”

Gov. Larry Hogan pressed federal officials on the importance of the Tradepoint project, according to his office.

“This is tremendous news for the state and this local community,” the Republican governor said in a statement. “Our administration was proud to support and push for this and we look forward to seeing the jobs that will be created because of it.”

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, a Democrat who is running for governor, said the federal grant will help in “speeding up the turnaround of Sparrows Point from a shuttered steelmaking site into a modern hub for global commerce.”

After the Sparrows Point steel mill closed for good in 2012, Kamenetz convened a group called the Sparrows Point Partnership to evaluate options for the property. The partnership laid out a blueprint for using the site for shipping, manufacturing and distribution that Tradepoint Atlantic largely is following.

Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell, a Dundalk Republican who represents Sparrows Point, said he was pleased to see federal investment in an area that suffered from the decline of manufacturing, with significant job losses from closures of the steel mill and a General Motors plant.

“We felt ignored for such a long time. We just saw no major investments and we saw no major help — and it’s finally coming,” Crandell said.

Tomarchio, with Tradepoint, said the grant and port upgrades will help not only the local economy, but also the businesses that send and receive goods through the port. He thinks that potential ripple effect of economic activity helped land the grant.

“If we have efficient movement of material that reduces cost, then it helps reduce costs for American manufacturing,” Tomarchio said.

The $20 million grant comes from a pool of $500 million called the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery program, or TIGER.

The Tradepoint project is called MAMMOTH: Mid-Atlantic Multi-Modal Transportation Hub. Company officials have said that the port upgrades and dredging would happen regardless, but that receiving the federal grant would speed up the pace of the work.

The grant technically will be awarded to the Baltimore County government, which will administer the money over four years. The county is not offering any county taxpayer dollars to the Tradepoint marine improvements project.

The county government and Tradepoint had asked for a $25 million grant, which the company said would be matched by $25.5 million of its own money.

For more than a century, the Sparrows Point peninsula was home to a steel mill, mostly operating under the ownership of Bethlehem Steel. After a series of ownership changes, the mill shut down in 2012 when then-owner RG Steel went bankrupt.

The 3,100-acre property was bought in 2014 by a joint venture of local investment firm Redwood Capital Investments and Chicago-based liquidation and redevelopment firm Hilco. Initially branded as Sparrows Point Terminal, the name was changed to Tradepoint Atlantic in 2016.