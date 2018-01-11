Owings Mills Sam's Club closes and 169 lose jobs

A Sam’s Club store in Owings Mills closed abruptly on Thursday.

The retailer notified the state that 169 people will lose their jobs with the closure of the store at 9750 Reisterstown Road, according to a filing with the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

The adjacent Walmart store remained open.

The closure of Sam’s Club runs counter to the retail development boom in that part of the county. Owings Mills has seen major developments in recent years, including the Wegman’s-anchored Foundry Row less than a mile from the Sam’s Club and the transit-oriented, mixed-uses Metro Centre at Owings Mills.

The old Owings Mills Mall has been demolished, with developers promising to build a retail project called Mill Station that will be anchored by a Costco, a warehouse-style chain similar to Sam’s Club.

Sam’s Club stores also are closing in other cities around the country, according to news reports, but the total number of closures remains unclear.

Neither Sam’s Club nor parent company Wal-Mart Stores announced the closures publicly and Wal-Mart Stores did not respond to a request for comment on the Owings Mills closure.

On Twitter, Sam’s Club responded to criticism of the closures by saying: “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

The closures come as Wal-Mart Stores announced it would raise its entry-level wage to $11 per hour and offer bonuses to employees at Walmart stores.

In a letter to employees, CEO Doug McMillon cited the lower business taxes approved by Congress and President Donald J. Trump as enabling the company to “accelerate a few pieces of our investment plan.”

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz seized on the Sam’s Club closure to criticize Trump, issuing a statement saying the president “lied again” by saying the tax deal would lead to economic growth.

Kamenetz also said the county would help displaced workers find new jobs.

