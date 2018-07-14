Lexington Market reopens after rat incident as customers seek pastry favorites

Lexington Market and its many vendors opened for business early Saturday morning, despite Friday’s closing after an online video went viral of a rat scurrying over cakes and cookies at Buttercup Bakery.

City health officials who closed the bakery stall late Thursday also discovered a fly infestation at Berger’s Bakery nearby and closed that stall too.

Officials with Baltimore Public Markets Corp. subsequently closed the whole market late Friday morning to address the pest problem and meet with vendors. In announcing Saturday’s reopening, the agency said “the problem has been contained and resolved.”

Both Buttercup and Berger’s were reopening Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., an employee of Buttercup Bakery who declined to be named emptied out trays of cookies into trash bins. The cookies, she said, were the same ones in the case from Thursday.

“I want all of you to see that I throw away,” she said to nearby customers, emphasizing that display cases and trays were all cleaned after the incident.

Many shoppers at the market Saturday morning said they weren’t going to let one video of a rat stop them from shopping there.

While Butter Cup Bakery was still setting up, Karen Lipscomb, 59, was in line ordering two strawberry shortcakes, for which she comes to the market every day, she said. The West Baltimore woman said she saw the viral video but wasn’t worried.

“They just got to clean them up. ... The market needs to get the holes so the [rats] can’t keep coming in,” Lipscomb said. “It’s common sense.”

Missy Dorsey, 57, said she has been coming to the market since she was a little girl, and that Buttercup Bakery is where many people who visit the market get their pastries.

“It’s a family thing, and we’re a part of a family,” she said. Plus, she added, “this is not the only place that has rats.”

“I don’t care what they say. I’m going to keep coming,” Dorsey stated.

Other patrons agreed, though they said the market as a whole has a rat problem.

“It’s an ongoing thing,” said Paula Johnson, 52, of West Baltimore, who comes to the market frequently. “Someone just took a picture for them to talk about it. ... And if there’s one [rat], there’s two.”

Terrence Slaughter, 52, of Federal Hill came to check out the market that morning, but refused to buy anything.

“I was appalled because I eat here all the freaking time,” he said.

But he’s not surprised. Slaughter said he has seen several rats scurrying around the market at night.

“This has been happening for years. They just swept it under the rug,” he said.

Karen Henson, 60, said she hopes that it prompts the market to make a major change.

“Buttercup Bakery is not a bad spot,” said Henson, noting that she has bought birthday cakes and other items from the vendor.

City officials want to demolish and replace the nearly 70-year-old market building, but the projects remains in the preliminary design phase.

In the meantime, officials with Baltimore Public Markets said a pest control contractor sweeps the market twice a week.

Mike Mastro, general manager and part owner of Buttercup Bakery, said he felt bad about the rat, stating that something like that viral video could destroy a business.

But much of the incident was out of his control, he said.

“It’s not in my jurisdiction,” he said, stating that he is just a vendor in the market, and doesn’t have control of what comes in or out. But he said he is taking the “proper precautions” to not have something like that happen again.

“I’m worried about our customers and their health. Something that I don’t eat, I don’t serve. Customers come first.”

While the market and vendors are figuring it out, Lipscomb said Lexington Market will still be her go-to spot for her favorite pastry.

“I’m still going to come for my strawberry shortcake.”