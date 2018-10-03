Baltimore presents new, smaller plan for future Lexington Market redevelopment

Baltimore officials have scaled back plans for a redeveloped Lexington Market, which will be housed in a smaller footprint and cost less than earlier plans for the revamped market.

Under the latest plans for the historic market’s future, stakeholders would construct a new building for the market on a nearby lot, open Lexington Street to pedestrians, retain the market’s east building and offer the west building for redevelopment in a separate project.

Mayor Catherine Pugh, Downtown Partnership of Baltimore President Kirby Fowler, Councilman Eric Costello, Seawall Development co-founder Thibault Manekin and Baltimore Public Markets Corp. Executive Director Robert Thomas announced the updates at a press conference Wednesday.

Seawall, the firm that created the R. House food hall in Remington, will oversee the market’s redevelopment. The newest plans still call for developers to construct a new shed for the market on a parking lot south of the existing market. But at about 45,000 square feet, the latest plans for the new building’s footprint would be smaller than a 97,000-square-foot structure once planned for the market.

The design process is still underway, and those plans could be altered as a result of discussions with vendors and community stakeholders.

Preliminary plans would also open Lexington Street as a pedestrian mall and retain and redevelop the market’s east building, which was previously slated to be razed.

The city also plans to issue a request for proposals for groups to redevelop and lease the market’s west parcel Wednesday. Proposals would be due Jan. 3.

Pugh said she expects the revised project to cost $30 million to $40 million, of which the city has raised $17 million. Pugh has applied for federal funding to close the gap.

Construction is slated to begin in late 2019 or early 2020 and expected to last 21 to 26 months, Thomas said.

