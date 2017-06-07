Baltimore City-owned Hilton hotel posts losses — again

As Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh works to refinance the debt on the city-owned Hilton hotel in the Inner Harbor to save money in the annual budget, the project posted another loss.

The hotel lost $5.5 million last year, according to an audit released Wednesday — a ninth straight year of dismal financial performance.

The hotel's revenue from room bookings and food and beverage sales climbed $2.8 million last year, but the depreciation on the building continued to wipe out any profit.

And in March of this year the hotel had to draw on $800,000 in hotel tax revenues to make a bond payment. The hotel's managers are trying to avoid having to do that in the future, the auditors reported.

The hotel was originally projected to contributed millions of dollars to the city's bottom line each year.