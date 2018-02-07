Federal Hill businesses looking to hire private security for commercial district

Federal Hill businesses are looking to deploy teams of private security guards around the South Baltimore neighborhood’s bars and shops by April 1 to deter crime and make residents and visitors feel safer.

Craig Stoner, president of Federal Hill Main Street, said Wednesday that the nonprofit association is seeking proposals from security firms to spend upward of $300,000 a year to send unarmed guards throughout the business district, including Light, Hanover, Montgomery and Ostend streets. He said the association is working to drum up support and financing from neighborhood associations to also cover residential areas in the historic community.

“Sales are down, retail is down and everyone is fed up,” said Stoner. “We’re trying to address the issue.”

Violent crime is surging in the city, with a grizzly marker to end 2017: 341 homicides, the deadliest year in the city’s history on a per-capita basis. It was the third consecutive year with more than 300 homicides. The guards would not have arrest powers.

Various communities across the city hire additional security to supplement police presence.

In Federal Hill, funding for the guards will have to be assembled, Stoner said. The Main Street association is reaching out to businesses, hospitality groups and residents to figure out what financing is available and ask various stakeholders what they’re willing to contribute.

“We have to work together,” Stoner said, adding that there’s the possibility of hosting fundraising events such as festivals. “We have to be creative about how we go after funds. Everyone is going to have to pay their part.”

Stoner said the association is looking for security coverage seven days a week, but how many hours guards would work a day or how they would be distributed has not been decided. The nonprofit issued requests for proposals Friday and expects to hear back from companies by the end of the month, he said.

Conversations about hiring security started about four months ago by asking neighborhood businesses if they wanted more cleaning and greening efforts, Stoner said. The clear response was, he said: “Greening is not the problem. It is crime.”

Hank Shofer, owner of the 104-year-old Shofer’s Furniture at 930 S. Charles St., said the guards will help create the perception of safety, and that perception is a bigger battle than any actual crime in the neighborhood. The main purpose of the idea is to make people feel safe, he said.

“We’re having an issue downtown — and really the whole city — of this business that ‘it’s not safe,’ ” Shofer said. “I would argue that is being magnified by a lot of negative press. As soon as one thing happens, it goes viral. It’s all perception based.”

Stoner said he expects the effort to be similar to one in nearby Fells Point.

The Waterfront Partnership is administering a security program for Fells Point that started last month and will cost the community about $200,000 a year.

Laurie Schwartz, the nonprofit’s president, said the addition of the security guards in Fells Point was prompted by concerns from local business owners. The proposal to deploy the guards was developed over about 18 months, she said. They generally work from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. to help with bar-related activity, she said.

The Waterfront Partnership has had “safety guides” for more than a decade that primarily act as hospitality ambassadors around the waterfront, communicating any problems they see to the police, she said. They are out from about 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“It’s a challenging time right now and safety is on a lot of people’s minds,” Schwartz said. “I can understand Federal Hill wanting to organize private additional safety.”

